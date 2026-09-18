Perry Saturn believes his wrestling career could have lasted another 10 years if drug addiction hadn't taken over his life. The former WWE star, who won the European Championship once and the Hardcore Championship twice, opened up about his struggles during an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. His wrestling career ended in 2013, but the veteran says he could've stayed in the ring much longer. Saturn talks about what happened after WWE released him in 2002. He went from wrestling on television to being homeless just eight months later.

The former WCW tag team champion admitted he became addicted to pills and lost everything. And unlike some stories where the blame gets passed around, Saturn said he has no excuses for what happened.

Perry Saturn Opens Up About The Career He Could Have Had

During the interview, Saturn was asked if he had any regrets about his wrestling career. His answer was pretty direct.

“Yeah, my career ended maybe a decade too soon because I couldn't get off the drugs,” he said.

Saturn explained that getting away from pills had become extremely difficult. He had become an addict, and the problem eventually pushed his life into a downward spiral.

Saturn also addressed his reputation backstage

The former WWE star also spoke about problems that followed him during his WWE run. He said he had rubbed somebody the wrong way and connected that with the “bullsh*t things” he did.

One reputation he mentioned was roughing up enhancement talent. Saturn then explained how Gerald Briscoe would prepare other wrestlers before working with him.

“What nobody hears is before every match, Jerry Briscoe would grab the guy and tell him, ‘Hey, Perry's really old school. You got to go out there and make him work for it. No sell some of his stuff.'”

Saturn said the wrestlers knew he would “go berserk.” He recalled coming backstage while the others were laughing.

Perry Saturn Talks About Addiction And Losing Everything

Saturn's WWE run ended in 2002, after which he continued wrestling in TNA and on independent shows. But the personal problems he described became much bigger than his career.

During the INSIGHT conversation, he revealed that he was homeless only eight months after wrestling on television. He said he had lost everything.

That detail gives his comments about his career a different angle. He wasn't just talking about missing a few extra years in the ring. He was describing how addiction affected his life after wrestling.

Saturn takes responsibility for the downward spiral

The former WCW tag team champion didn't try to make excuses for his situation. He said he takes complete responsibility for what happened.

His account connects the end of his wrestling career with a much wider struggle involving drug addiction, homelessness, and losing control of his life.

Saturn's last match was in 2013, and he hasn't competed since. His comments on INSIGHT offer a rare look into how he views the years following his WWE release.