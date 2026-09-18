WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is scheduled for November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the show's location has suddenly become a much bigger question. A recent U.S. Department of State travel advisory has reportedly pushed WWE officials to discuss whether the company can go ahead with its Saudi plans. According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, November 7 remains locked in because of WWE's commitment to ESPN, even if the venue or country changes.

Crown Jewel was officially announced for Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD, and there has been no confirmed relocation or cancellation. But the travel situation has added a serious issue around sending wrestlers and personnel to Saudi Arabia in November. With the event still weeks away, WWE has to consider what happens if the advisory becomes more restrictive.

Why WWE Crown Jewel 2026 could face a location change

The U.S. Department of State recently issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Saudi Arabia, asking U.S. citizens to reconsider travel there. Some areas have a Level 4 advisory, with concerns involving possible Iranian drone and missile attacks against American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans and local laws affecting social media activity.

WrestleVotes Radio, speaking through Fightful Select, reported that WWE officials have discussed whether the situation could force changes to their plans. One WWE source acknowledged the discussions, but said the final decision would be made “above their level.”

That leaves the main question for November: will WWE be comfortable sending its talent and staff to Saudi Arabia if the current situation remains the same or worsens?

WWE's Saudi deal could give the company more flexibility

Dave Meltzer offered more context on Wrestling Observer Radio. He explained that WWE may not necessarily lose its Saudi event revenue if the show cannot happen there on the planned date.

During the discussion, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that approximately $60 million is connected to the Saudi event. Meltzer then explained that WWE's agreement allows the company to fulfil the contracted Saudi event at another time if it cannot proceed there on November 7.

So, instead of losing the estimated $55 million to $60 million payment, WWE could potentially face a delay in receiving it. That gives the company some room to consider its options without the entire financial arrangement disappearing.

Meltzer also pointed out that some of the strictest travel restrictions apply to areas far from Riyadh, including the Yemen border region, around 500 miles away.

What is the current Crown Jewel 2026 status?

For now, the show remains advertised for November 7 at Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD. WWE has not announced a new location, and there has been no official cancellation.

The date itself is reportedly expected to stay unchanged, regardless of where Crown Jewel eventually takes place. The next major factor is whether the travel advisory improves, stays in place, or becomes more restrictive before the event.