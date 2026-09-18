Vince McMahon brought a lot of changes to the world of wrestling. Born in 1945, he took his father's small regional promotion and turned it into WWE, a global entertainment juggernaut. He brought wrestling to national television, created WrestleMania, and built icons like Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and John Cena.

He also became its most hated villain on-screen as Mr. McMahon. But his legacy is deeply conflicted. The empire-builder who changed the business forever has spent his career shadowed by backstage politics, lawsuits, and, in recent years, serious allegations that have tarnished the empire he built.

Vince McMahon's Life Took A Different Turn After He Resigned From WWE

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE in January 2024 after a major lawsuit. Former staffer Janel Grant accused him of sexual assault, trafficking her to other men, and emotional abuse. She also alleged he showed her private images to others. Along with this, it was revealed he had paid more than $12 million over many years to other women to keep affairs and misconduct claims quiet.

Vince has denied the main accusations. Since then, he is out of the company completely. As per an NBC News and CNBC report from April 2024, which quoted 11 people who know him, his life has changed a lot. He has sold off TKO stock worth hundreds of millions and no longer has any financial link to WWE.

Furthermore, Vince also stopped coming to the company headquarters. In his private life, he has been traveling. Reports said he went to Italy and also took a vacation to Turks and Caicos, where he adopted several pets, including seven kittens and a puppy, and brought them back for friends. These days he is mostly spending time working out, catching up with friends over dinners, and visiting his barber.

Vince McMahon's Family Has Also Stepped Down From The World Of WWE

WWE was always run like a family business, but after Vince McMahon left, most McMahons stepped away too. His wife Linda helped build the company with him and was co-CEO for years. She quit in 2009 to run for the U.S. Senate. She also appeared on TV in storylines against Vince himself.

Vince and Linda's son Shane grew up in WWE. He was both a wrestler and an executive. As a wrestler, he fought his own father at WrestleMania 17, faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32, and his last match was at WrestleMania 39 in 2023. Behind the scenes, he was EVP of Global Media.

After Vince resigned, his contract ended in 2024 and was not renewed. Daughter Stephanie also did everything. She wrestled and also won the Women's Title and beat her father in matches. In the office, she worked as head writer, head of creative writing, and later Chief Brand Officer. When Vince retired in 2022, she became Chairwoman and Co-CEO.

Stephanie quit in January 2023 when her father came back. The only one still there is her husband, Triple H. They got together in a WWE storyline in 2000 and married for real in 2003. He has now taken Vince's old job as Chief Content Officer and leads creative. He called WrestleMania 40 the start of a new era without Vince.