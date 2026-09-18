Matt Hardy, who won a combined 19 titles during his time in WWE, was found unconscious backstage during this week's Thursday Night Impact. The company shared a video of the incident on its official X account, showing Hardy down after what appeared to be another brutal backstage attack. Fans are connecting the dots to a possible debut that could change TNA's tag team division. TNA has been dealing with a string of mysterious backstage incidents over the last few weeks, and Hardy has now become the latest name caught in the middle of it. The timing has fans looking toward the Wyatt Sicks, the former WWE faction featuring Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy and Nikki Cross. The group was released from WWE after WrestleMania 42, and TNA is now being discussed as a possible landing spot.

Matt Hardy becomes the latest victim of TNA's backstage attacks

The incident took place on this week's episode of Thursday Night Impact! TNA later posted footage of Hardy lying unconscious backstage, giving viewers a disturbing look at what had happened.

There was no confirmed reveal of the attackers in the provided information. But this wasn't an isolated incident. Other TNA stars have reportedly been mysteriously attacked in recent weeks, and the company itself is now asking whether two people could be responsible.

"Have two people been responsible for all the recent attacks on #TNAiMPACT this whole time???" TNA Wrestling posted.

That question has become the main clue in the mystery. The promotion has left fans trying to figure out which two wrestlers could be behind the attacks.

The Wyatt Sicks Theory Behind TNA's Latest Backstage Incidents

Uncle Howdy introduced Wyatt Sicks alongside Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy and Nikki Cross in 2024. The group quickly became a major part of WWE's weekly programming.

The faction's WWE run also included a tag team title reign for Lumis and Gacy. They lost the WWE Tag Team Championships to Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa on the January 23 episode of SmackDown.

The group was released on April 24 following WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Since then, fans have been wondering where the former WWE stars might show up next.

The current speculation is that Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis could be the two people responsible for the attacks. Both were part of the Wyatt Sicks, and their previous tag team run makes the theory especially interesting for TNA's tag team division.