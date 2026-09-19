Sami Zayn retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown, but the finish quickly became the biggest talking point after a referee botch. Owens appeared to have his shoulder down during Zayn's pin, only for the referee to suddenly stop counting. Before that, the match had already taken several wild turns, including interference from Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, plus the shocking return of CM Punk, who attacked Owens with the championship belt. Zayn eventually hit another Helluva Kick and got the win, but the strange stoppage left the title match ending surrounded by confusion.

SAMI ZAYN RETAINS AGAINST KEVIN OWENS.



THE REFEREE WITH THE BOTCH OF THE YEAR SO UNFORTUNATE MAN ????#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oNBKqMpFAs — Tribal Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) September 19, 2026

Kevin Owens Gets His Championship Match After Sami Zayn Tries to Avoid Putting the Title on the Line

Owens had pushed Nick Aldis for a shot at Zayn's championship, and Zayn's decision to provoke Aldis only made the situation worse. The champion then tried getting Johnny Gargano to help him, especially with the risk of losing his title just seven days into the reign after previously holding it for nine days.

The match also carried some history for Owens. He was competing in the same arena where he had beaten John Cena to become United States Champion during his first night on the main roster. He even paid tribute to Cena during the fight, hitting Zayn with the AA, though it wasn't enough to finish the champion.

Kevin Owens Survives Zayn's Biggest Moves Before Gargano and LeRae Get Involved

Owens kept coming after Zayn, even after taking a Blue Thunderbomb. He landed the Swanton Bomb and nearly secured the championship, but Zayn kicked out. Owens also hurt his neck during the match, yet still continued the attack.

Things got messier when Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae came out. LeRae hit Owens with a DDT, giving Zayn the opening to connect with a Helluva Kick. Somehow, Owens kicked out again.

Owens then answered with the Popup Powerbomb and Stunner. That looked like it could have been enough, but Gargano placed his leg on the ropes to stop the count. Owens took Gargano out, then went after Zayn, creating the opening for an even bigger twist.

CM Punk Returns Before the Referee's Strange Pin Count Changes the WWE Title Finish

With the referee distracted, CM Punk suddenly returned and attacked Owens with the championship belt. Owens was then pinned by Zayn, but the referee unexpectedly stopped counting even though his shoulder was down.

Owens later raised his shoulder, while Zayn argued with the referee over what had just happened. The champion then hit another Helluva Kick, and this time Zayn got the victory.

The finish left the referee's sudden stoppage as the key issue around the match. Owens had survived multiple major attacks and appeared to have several chances to win, but the interference, Punk's return and the interrupted count completely changed how the title match ended.