CM Punk cost Kevin Owens a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown, then followed the surprise ending with a two-word Instagram message. Owens was challenging Sami Zayn for the title in the main event when Punk appeared during the closing stages and helped Zayn escape with the championship. Punk later posted a photo of himself alongside an image of Roddy Piper, using the caption “Getting close.” The message came after Punk had already made clear through his actions that he was still chasing the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown.

CM Punk's Instagram Story Photo Credit: Instagram/@cmpunk

Kevin Owens' WWE Championship Match Changed When CM Punk Suddenly Appeared

The title match only came together after Sami Zayn opened the show by addressing his championship win over Punk in Mexico City. Johnny Gargano and Owens interrupted, with both men asking for a title opportunity. Nick Aldis eventually settled the issue by booking Zayn against Owens for the main event.

There was another detail that made Punk's appearance even less expected. Aldis had confirmed that The Second City Saint was not in Corpus Christi for the show. Owens and Zayn then went through their match without Punk being part of the early story.

That changed in the closing stages. Punk showed up and cost Owens a potential victory, allowing Zayn to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. He then hit a GTS on the Canadian duo, making his own title ambitions pretty clear.

CM Punk's “Getting Close” Message Came With a Roddy Piper Reference

Punk's social media post after SmackDown did not directly mention Owens, Zayn or the title match. Instead, he shared an image of Roddy Piper sporting a mullet before posting a picture of himself from the show.

The caption was just two words: “Getting close.”

That wording appeared to be a reference to Piper's hairstyle, with Punk implying that he was trying to replicate the iconic look. It gave his post a very different tone from the chaos that had just played out in the ring.

Still, his actions during the main event had already sent a separate message. Punk remains focused on the Undisputed WWE Championship, and costing Owens another chance at the title put him directly into the closing moment of the match.

CM Punk Now Has a Triple Threat Match With Gunther and Finn Balor Ahead

Punk's next major match is already set. On next week's SmackDown, he will face Gunther and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat match, with a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the line.

Bron Breakker and Trick Williams have already qualified for the 2026 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The event itself is scheduled for October 10 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the show will also feature the annual Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Punk has won the Money in the Bank contract twice in his career. A third victory would give him another route toward the Undisputed WWE Championship, which is clearly where his attention remains after the SmackDown ending.