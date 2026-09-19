A former 4-time WWE champion has revealed an awkward story from John Cena's Tampa home, admitting he accidentally clogged the WWE legend's toilet after staying there with Chelsea Green. The WWE star said the problem happened the morning after the pair stayed over because he had “a couple too many drinks” at dinner and couldn't drive home. With everyone still asleep, the former Zack Ryder tried to deal with the situation himself, but couldn't find a plunger. He eventually left early and texted Cena an apology. The WWE star being discussed is Matt Cardona.

Every couple has a story NEW EPISODE ????‍???? Marriage, Wrestling, and John Cena's Toilet | with Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona ????️ Available NOW wherever you listen to podcasts, and Friday on YouTube @ KatieNolan pic.twitter.com/e35Eedk9jS — Nico (@Nicoki32) September 18, 2026

Matt Cardona Says the Bathroom Mishap Happened While Everyone Was Still Asleep

The story came up when Cardona and Green appeared on Casuals with Katie Nolan. Cardona explained that Cena had let them stay at his “beautiful home” in Tampa after dinner, since he wasn't in a condition to drive.

The awkward part came the next morning. Cardona said he used the bathroom and then realized the toilet was clogged. He blamed the problem, at least jokingly, on Cena's unusually thick toilet paper.

“I just had to go and blaming it on the quality of the toilet paper. It was so thick and nice,” Cardona said during the conversation.

Nobody else was awake at the time, which left Cardona trying to figure out what to do without making the situation worse. He checked the bathrooms looking for a plunger, but said he couldn't find one despite the house having several bathrooms.

That led to a pretty simple decision. Cardona and Green left the house early rather than risk the toilet overflowing. He said they also avoided trying a second flush, just in case.

“I'll tell you what, rich people, they don't just keep plungers around like the rest of us,” Cardona joked. He later sent Cena a text that simply apologized for the clogged toilet, explaining that it was too early to call him.

The John Cena Connection Goes Back to Cardona's WWE Return and Their Friendship Outside Wrestling

The bathroom story is especially funny because Cardona and Cena have known each other for years. Cardona was involved in a memorable storyline with Cena during his first WWE run before leaving the company in 2020.

Cardona returned to WWE competition last year for the Last Time Is Now Tournament, which was held to determine Cena's final opponent. He didn't win the tournament, but his performance was enough to impress many. In January 2026, he officially re-signed with WWE and is now part of the SmackDown roster.

Outside wrestling, Cardona and Cena remain close, with the two often spending time together alongside their wives. So, apparently, that friendship now includes one very awkward toilet story.