WWE SmackDown results and highlights June 13: list of all winners and shocking moments

WWE SmackDown was back on June 13 2026, from Providence, Rhode Island. The roads to the King and Queen of the Ring tournament were getting interesting, along with some storylines heading into the Nights of Champions. We saw a lot of superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill and many more.

Today's episode started with a segment with Cody Rhodes, Gunther and Sami Zayn. Gunther said that Sami Zayn would be the guest referee for the upcoming Undisputed WWE Championship rematch against Cody Rhodes.

WWE SmackDown full match results, highlights and all winners

1. Charlotte Flair was up against Jade Cargill, Lyra Valkyria and Sol Ruca in a 4-way Queen of the Ring First Round match. The winner was Charlotte Flair.

2. Paige and Brie Bella fought against Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. The winners were Paige and Brie Bella.

3. Rey Fenix and Axiom had a match for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship. The winner was Rey Fenix.

4. Michin and B-Fab fought against Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton. The winners were Michin and B-Fab

5. Jey Uso was in a 4-way match against LA Knight, Finn Balor and Royce Keys for the King of the Ring First Round. The winner was Jey Uso.

Shocking Moments and Tournament Dramas

One of the surprises of the night was during the Queen of the Ring Fatal 4-way match. Alexa Bliss came back out of nowhere. Helped stop people from interfering in the match. This helped Charlotte Flair. She was able to lock in the Figure Eight and move on in the tournament.

The talk between Cody Rhodes, Gunther and Sami Zayn was very emotional. Now that Sami Zayn is going to referee the Championship rematch between Cody Rhodes and Gunther, people are wondering where his loyalties really are. This made their rivalry more heated.

Overall, WWE SmackDown on June 13 2026, was an exciting show with a lot of tournament action, surprise returns and big storyline developments. Charlotte Flair moving on in the Queen of the Ring tournament, Jey Uso winning in the King of the Ring and Alexa Bliss's surprise return made this a night that WWE fans will not forget. WWE SmackDown was really great on June 13 2026.