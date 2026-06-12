One week before Cody Rhodes and Gunther step back into the ring for another WWE Championship showdown, SmackDown has one big question hanging over it. Gunther has already agreed to Cody's rematch offer, but he wants something in return first. Fans won't have to wait much longer to find out what it is.

Friday night's show takes place at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, with several major names advertised for the episode. Alongside the WWE Championship storyline, the final opening-round matches in both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are set to determine who moves on to the semifinals.

How to watch WWE SmackDown live?

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown will air live on USA Network from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. The show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST). Fans in the United States can tune in through USA Network to catch all the action as it happens.

Gunther is finally ready to reveal his condition to Cody Rhodes

The fallout from Clash in Italy is still unfolding. After the controversial ending to their previous title match, Cody Rhodes offered Gunther another shot at the WWE Championship. The former World Heavyweight Champion accepted, though not without adding a condition of his own.

Both men are expected to be in the building, and WWE has already confirmed that Gunther will address the situation. With their rematch now just days away, whatever demand he makes could have a direct impact on the championship picture heading into next week.

Four stars battle for the last King of the Ring semifinal spot

The men's bracket reaches an important stage tonight. LA Knight, Jey Uso, Finn Balor, and Royce Keyes will compete in a Fatal 4-Way match, with only one of them advancing. The winner will move on to face Je'Von Evans in the semifinals.

For LA Knight, the tournament carries extra significance. He has already made it clear that his long-term goal is a SummerSlam match against Roman Reigns. To keep that possibility alive, he first needs to survive a match featuring three very different opponents, including Reigns' ally Jey Uso.

Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill meet in a loaded Queen of the Ring match

The women's side of the tournament has its own major showdown.

Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Lyra Valkyria, and Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca will compete for the remaining semifinal place. The winner earns the chance to continue their run toward the Queen of the Ring finals at Night of Champions.

One of the biggest stories entering the match is the tension between Flair and Cargill. Their issues with each other could easily create an opening for Valkyria or Sol Ruca to steal the victory and move forward.

Several top names are advertised for the show

Beyond the tournament matches and the title storyline, WWE has also advertised Rhea Ripley and Sami Zayn for the broadcast.

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre are listed as well. Neither superstar has appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 42, leaving fans wondering whether Providence could be the place where one or both finally return.