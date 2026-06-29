Sami Zayn walking out of Night of Champions as the Undisputed WWE Champion was probably the biggest surprise of the weekend. After pinning Cody Rhodes in Saudi Arabia, Zayn is now sitting at the top of WWE. But if the latest backstage chatter is anything to go by, fans probably shouldn't expect this title run to stretch for too long.

That's not the only thing making rounds in wrestling circles either. Fresh reports also point toward WWE's possible SummerSlam direction, a new signing that could be on the way, changes happening inside TNA, and an expected AEW return. Here's a quick look at the biggest wrestling rumors making headlines on June 29.

Backstage reports suggest Sami Zayn's WWE title reign may not last long

The celebration around Sami Zayn's championship win is still going strong, but multiple reports are hinting that WWE may already have different long-term plans.

WRKD Wrestling previously advised fans to "don't get too attached," and Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer shared a similar view. Meltzer said he doesn't expect Zayn to have a lengthy reign and added, "I don't think that he's the guy in their plans," comparing the situation to Darby Allin's short AEW World Championship run.

The timing of the championship switch has become another interesting part of the story. Meltzer reportedly questioned whether WWE changed direction after criticism that the company's booking had started feeling stale. From the outside, the decision looked sudden, especially considering Zayn had been working as a heel before getting this massive title victory.

Another report from Cory Hays of False Finish points in a completely different direction. According to him, the original creative plan had Zayn winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 43, which is also scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia. If that's accurate, Night of Champions may have sped things up much earlier than expected.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins could finally happen at SummerSlam

One more rumor picking up steam is the possible SummerSlam showdown between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Meltzer said the match has reportedly been planned for a long time, and Rollins defeating Bron Breakker at Night of Champions is being viewed as another sign that WWE is moving ahead with that direction.

Away from the main roster, Fightful Select reports that Hiromu Takahashi is expected to sign with WWE. Some within the company reportedly believe the recently trademarked name "Bakusai" could end up being his WWE ring name.