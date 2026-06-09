A new update on Konnan's condition has left many in the wrestling world concerned. The longtime wrestling personality and current member of AAA's creative team is reportedly dealing with one of the toughest periods of his life, with friend and former WWE writer Vince Russo recently sharing details about his ongoing recovery. According to Vince Russo, the veteran star told him that WWE has already covered all of his medical expenses while he is dealing with a serious health situation.

Russo discussed the matter during an appearance on the Coach and Bro Show, where he revealed that the amount spent on the treatment could be well over a million dollars. What surprised him most was that Konnan wasn't someone who had spent decades working full-time for WWE.

The conversation that led to the revelation

The former WWE writer said he recently got in touch with Konnan and quickly realised the call couldn't last very long.

According to Russo, Konnan sounded drained and physically exhausted. The wrestling veteran is currently dealing with rehabilitation, and Russo said the process has been extremely demanding. During that conversation, Konnan reportedly told him that WWE had paid every cent connected to his medical care.

Russo later stressed that point again, saying he felt people should know about the support Konnan had received.

Why Konnan is going through rehabilitation

The discussion eventually turned to the reason behind the lengthy recovery process.

Russo revealed that Konnan has undergone a double leg amputation. He explained that he had already known about one leg being amputated, while the status of the second procedure was still uncertain; the last time they had spoken was a couple of months earlier. Since then, doctors reportedly had to remove the second leg as well.

That development has left Konnan learning how to adapt to a completely new reality, something Russo admitted he could hardly imagine.

Konnan's recent connection with WWE

While many fans know him for his long career in wrestling, Konnan has also been involved with WWE's expanded relationship with AAA.

After WWE acquired the promotion in 2025, he became part of AAA's creative setup and was also seen contributing to commentary. That role brought him back into WWE's orbit, even though his time working alongside the company has been relatively short compared to many longtime employees.

For now, Konnan's focus remains far away from the wrestling business. Based on Russo's update, he is continuing rehabilitation and working through the challenges that come with adjusting after the procedures, while receiving support that he says has covered the full cost of his medical treatment.