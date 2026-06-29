Monday Night RAW heads to Atlantic City tonight with the fallout from Night of Champions still hanging over WWE. Roman Reigns is officially set to return to the red brand, and that alone changes the feel of the show. The World Heavyweight Champion hasn't appeared since Jey Uso came up short in the King of the Ring final, leaving one big question heading into RAW: how will The Tribal Chief respond after the plan he gave his cousin fell apart?

WWE Monday Night Raw June 29 Start Time And Location

RAW will stream live on Netflix from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

WWE Monday Night Raw June 29 Match Card

While only a handful of matches and segments have been announced, there are already several stories carrying over from Night of Champions that could shape tonight's show.

Roman Reigns Returns

Reigns' appearance is easily the biggest talking point heading into RAW. Before Night of Champions, The OTC had instructed Jey Uso to win the King of the Ring tournament and then go after the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. That plan came to an end when Oba Femi defeated Jey in the tournament final.

With Jey no longer holding the King's Crown, attention now turns back to Reigns. Oba Femi also earned a guaranteed championship opportunity by winning the tournament, although he has not yet revealed which title he plans to challenge for.

Chad Gable vs JD McDonagh

Only one match has been confirmed ahead of the show. Chad Gable will face JD McDonagh after last week's events. Both Gable and Dominik Mysterio have been chasing a Men's Intercontinental Championship opportunity, but Dominik avoided facing Gable himself and instead put McDonagh in that spot.

Night of Champions Fallout

Away from the announced match, the Night of Champions fallout is expected to continue. IYO SKY wasted little time choosing Liv Morgan as her SummerSlam opponent after becoming Queen of the Ring. Morgan, who crossed paths with Danhausen before the event ended, has also insisted that she is not cursed despite everything that happened.

Seth Rollins remains another name to watch. He defeated Bron Breakker inside a steel cage at Night of Champions, but his route back to a world championship match is still uncertain. Rollins has already made it clear that challenging for a world title at SummerSlam remains one of his main goals.

Although CM Punk is advertised for the event on WWE's website, reports indicate he is not expected to return to television until the July 6 episode of RAW in Chicago.