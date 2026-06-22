WWE Raw is coming on a little earlier than usual this week, and the show has quite a bit packed into it before Night of Champions arrives on Saturday. The June 22 episode takes place from The O2 Arena in London, UK, and several major names advertised for the premium live event are expected to appear. The biggest focus heading into the show is the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

The final matchups are now locked in, with Oba Femi set to face Jey Uso and IYO SKY scheduled to take on Liv Morgan. All four finalists are expected to be part of Raw, giving fans one final look at the competitors before they battle for the crowns this weekend. The winners of those tournaments won't just leave with bragging rights. A victory at Night of Champions earns a world title opportunity at SummerSlam, making today's appearances important for everyone involved.

WWE Raw start time, location and streaming details

WWE Raw will air on June 22, 2026, from The O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom. The special episode has an earlier start time than usual, beginning at 2:00 p.m. EST and 11:00 a.m. PST. Fans can watch the show live on Netflix.

King and Queen of the Ring finalists take center stage on Raw

With the brackets officially complete, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has announced that Oba Femi, Jey Uso, IYO SKY, and Liv Morgan will all address the WWE Universe.

Femi secured his place in the King of the Ring final and now knows Uso will be standing across from him in the championship match. On the women's side, SKY and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan are one win away from claiming the Queen of the Ring crown.

Gold on the line as Raw brings two title defenses

Championship gold will be on the line twice during the show. Bron Breakker and Austin Theory are scheduled to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Dawkins returned to Raw last week after being sidelined for several weeks, putting The Street Profits back in title contention immediately.

The women's division will also have championship action. Paige returns to her home country alongside Brie Bella to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Bayley and Valkyria have been chasing those titles since before WrestleMania 41. Their opportunity at WrestleMania 42 ended without the result they wanted, and London now gives them another shot at finally winning the belts.

Dragon Lee gets his chance against Ethan Page

One singles match has also been confirmed for the show. Dragon Lee will step into the ring with Ethan Page after events that unfolded following Chad Gable's victory over Rusev last week. Gable's win was followed by a two-on-one attack, but Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee stepped in and chased away Rusev and Page.

That sequence led directly to Monday's match, with Lee now getting a chance to face Page one-on-one.

Chad Gable has requested time to address the audience

Fresh off his first singles victory on Raw in more than a year, Chad Gable is also scheduled to appear.

According to the announced lineup, Gable requested time from Adam Pearce and will speak during the show. His appearance comes after the events involving Rusev, Ethan Page, Dragon Lee, and Rey Mysterio last Monday night.

Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta are also being advertised for the London event.