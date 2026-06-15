A pretty important episode of WWE Raw is on deck tonight. With Night of Champions getting closer, the road to the event continues from Baltimore, Maryland, and there are already a few major things confirmed for the show. Tournament spots are on the line, a championship holder is making an appearance, and one superstar is about to wrestle his first Raw match in more than a year.

The biggest talking point heading into the night is the return of World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. The champion is advertised for the show despite not currently being scheduled for a match at Night of Champions. Alongside that, WWE has also announced semifinal bouts in both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, giving tonight's winners a chance to move one step closer to the crown.

What time does WWE Raw start tonight?

Raw begins at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST. Fans can watch the show live from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, where WWE's flagship program will air in front of a packed crowd.

How can fans watch WWE Raw live?

The June 15 edition of WWE Raw will stream live on Netflix.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on the show

The World Heavyweight Champion is set to be part of tonight's broadcast, marking another appearance from the leader of the Bloodline. His return comes less than two weeks before Night of Champions.

While Reigns does not currently have a match announced for the upcoming premium live event, there could be plenty for him to address. His cousin Jey Uso recently advanced in the King of the Ring tournament after defeating LA Knight on SmackDown. LA Knight has also been mentioning Reigns quite a bit lately, which could create an interesting situation if the champion decides to respond.

King and Queen of the Ring semifinals continue

Two tournament matches have already been announced for tonight's card. In the men's bracket, Oba Femi takes on Dominik Mysterio with a place in the King of the Ring final at stake. Oba enters the match after his loss to Brock Lesnar at Clash in Italy, while Dominik continues chasing an opportunity to bring championship gold to Judgment Day.

The women's side will see IYO SKY face Raquel Rodriguez in the Queen of the Ring semifinals. With Judgment Day already heavily involved across both tournament brackets, this match could have major implications for the group's future heading into Night of Champions.

Chad Gable steps back into singles action against Rusev

Another match confirmed for the show will see Chad Gable face Rusev. After helping Rey Mysterio and Penta on Raw in Paris, Gable now gets an opportunity to compete as himself on Monday nights again. WWE noted that this will be his first Raw match in over a year under his own identity. Standing across from him will be Rusev, though Gable may have more than one problem to deal with if Ethan Page decides to get involved.

CM Punk, Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer are also advertised

Three more major names are being promoted for the Baltimore show: CM Punk, Becky Lynch, and Stephanie Vaquer. Neither Punk nor Vaquer has appeared on WWE programming in recent weeks, making their advertised status something worth keeping an eye on. Lynch is also being promoted despite recent setbacks. Whether all three appear during the broadcast remains to be seen, but they're currently listed among the featured stars for tonight's episode