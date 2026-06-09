Monday night RAW delivered another electrifying night of action from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The show featured the continuation of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, championship matches, and several major storyline developments involving some of WWE's biggest stars. It was jam-packed as WWE fans from throughout Europe had shown up for Monday Night Raw.

The show opens up with Oba Femi. He stated that he's not here for any prediction, but he came to give spoilers as Paul Heyman loves spoilers. I will defeat every single wrestler here until the last one falls, and I will be king of the ring, as the ruler needs a crown on his head. There was a clear message for Brock Lesnar that he's a “Big Bad Bitch” as he comes out, scores equal 1-1 results, and disappears. Dominik Mysterio interrupts the talk, and J. D. McDonagh hits Oba from behind with a steel chair. As Oba was dealing with J.D, Dominik Mysterio hit him with 619, and then Dominik got some preview from Oba of what is going to happen next week.

WWE RAW full match results, match highlights and all winners

Liv Morgan vs Becky Lynch vs Alexa Bliss vs ChelseaGreen - Queen of the Ring first round (Winner: Liv Morgan) Sol Ruca vs Lyra Valkyria - Women's Intercontinental Championship (Winner: Sol Ruca) Penta vs Rey Mysterio - Intercontinental Championship (Winner: Penta) Seth Rollins vs Je'Von Evans vs Ricky Saints vs Talla Tonga - King of the Ring first round (Winner: Je'Von Evan)

Shocking moments and tournament drama

The biggest surprise of the night came in the King of the Ring Fatal4-way main event. Seth Rollins entered as the favourite, but interference and distraction around the ringside created an opening for Je'Von Evans. The rising star took advantage and secured a huge victory to move on in the tournament.

Overall, Monday night Paris (RAW) delivered an action-packed night for WWE fans. Who witnessed the road to the King of the Ring and the Queen of the Ring.