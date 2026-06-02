Raw on June 1, 2026, delivered a huge night of action from Turin, Italy. The show began with the major fallout from WWE Clash in Italy, as well as the start of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Roman Reigns received a massive reaction from the crowd, Seth Rollins battled Bron Breakker in the main event, and several top superstars boosted the tournament. The Italian crowd remained energetic throughout the show as WWE presented big matches, emotional segments and twists and turns. Another talking point of the night was WWE counting the fallout from the El Grande Americano storyline.

WWE 1 June,2026 RAW full results and winners

1. Oba v/s Penta v/s Solosikoa v/s Carmelo Hayes in a fatal 4-way King of the Ring Tournament (winner: Oba Femi).

2. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee v/s Ethan Page and Rusev (Winner: Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee).

3. Iyo Sky v/s Roxanne Perez v/s Giulia v/s Lash Legend in Fatal 4-way Queen of the Ring (Winner: Iso Sky).

4. Seth Rollins v/s Bron Breakker main event of the night (Winner: Seth Rollins).

5. WWE referenced the fallout of “ The Original Americano's recent Mask v/s. Mask loss in AAA.

Major Highlights and Shocking Moments from Raw

Roman Reigns opened the show to a thunderous reaction from the fans in Italy. After the events of Clah in Italy, Jacob Fatu finally acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief, creating one of the biggest moments of the night

Oba Femi made a strong comeback after his loss to Brock Lesnar at Clash in Italy. Despite interference and chaos during the fatal 4-way match, Oba Femi dominated the competition and secured a huge victory to advance in the King of the Ring.

The Queen of the Ring Tournament also started with a blockbuster Fatal 4-waymatch. Iyo Sky defeated Guilia, Roxanne Perez, and Lash Legend in an exciting contest to advance in the tournament.

Another major moment came when Sol Ruca appeared on Raw as the new Women's Intercontinental Champion after defeating Becky Lynch at Clash in Italy.

RAW also continued the storyline involving “The Original” El Grande Americano. WWE referenced Chad Gable's emotional Mask v/s Mask loss at AAA Noche de Los Grandes, where Ludwig Kaiser's version of El Grande Americano defeated him and forced him to unmask.