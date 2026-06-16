Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have been one of country music's most recognizable couples for years, which is why new reports about their relationship are catching so much attention. According to court records obtained by TMZ, the country singer filed for divorce in Tennessee back in May, bringing an end to a marriage that lasted close to 10 years.

The news lands only months after a moment that looked completely different from where things stand today. Back in February, Jelly Roll accepted the Grammy for Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken and used part of his speech to thank Bunnie XO. During that emotional moment, he credited her with changing the course of his life, saying he likely would have ended up dead or in jail if she had not been there for him. Looking back now, that public tribute makes the divorce filing even more unexpected.

What the divorce report says about Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO

The filing itself was first reported by TMZ, which stated that the paperwork was submitted in Tennessee during May. The outlet also reported seeing a moving truck outside the couple's Tennessee property on Monday, with workers apparently removing belongings from the home.

According to the report, the split was described as a mutual decision and a private family matter. While the couple often appeared united publicly, their relationship had not been without challenges behind the scenes.

A look back at Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's relationship timeline

The pair's story goes back to 2015, when they first met at one of the singer's concerts at Las Vegas' Country Saloon. They got married the following year after Jelly Roll proposed to Bunnie on stage.

Years later, Bunnie XO shared that their relationship had gone through a difficult period long before the current divorce filing. In 2024, she revealed that the two had actually separated in 2018 before eventually getting back together. That chapter stayed in the background for years, but it now adds important context to the couple's journey.

While dealing with personal changes, Jelly Roll remained active in WWE

Away from music, Jelly Roll has spent the last year building a surprising connection with WWE. What started with appearances alongside Randy Orton eventually turned into a featured tag team match at SummerSlam against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

His involvement didn't stop there. Earlier this year, he picked up a singles win over Kit Wilson on SmackDown before becoming part of the WrestleMania 42 storyline involving Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. During WrestleMania, he helped Rhodes by taking out Pat McAfee, although both later stepped away from future plans after receiving a negative response from fans.

For now, neither the singer nor Bunnie XO has publicly addressed the divorce filing beyond what has been reported through court records.