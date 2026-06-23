WWE NXT is back tonight with one last stop before The Great American Bash, and the card already has plenty going on. The June 23 episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Fans in the United States can watch on CW Network, while international viewers can catch the show on Netflix.

Five matches have officially been announced, and two of them carry some pretty big stakes. A championship will be defended, while another match will decide who gets the next shot at a title. With The Great American Bash just days away on June 28, tonight's episode could end up shaping several storylines heading into the event.

Aaron Rourke puts the WWE EVOLVE Championship on the line

The only championship defense announced for the show will feature Aaron Rourke defending the WWE EVOLVE Title against Tristan Angels.

For Angels, this is a chance to capture gold. For Rourke, it's another title defense before attention shifts toward The Great American Bash weekend. The championship bout gives tonight's card one of its highest-stakes contests.

A title opportunity is on the line in the Women's Speed tournament final

One of the biggest matches scheduled for the night will see Izzi Dame and Arianna Grace face off in the final of the WWE Women's Speed Title Number One Contendership Tournament.

The winner won't be leaving with a championship just yet. Instead, they'll earn the right to challenge Wren Sinclair for the WWE Women's Speed Title. After advancing through the tournament bracket, Dame and Grace are now one match away from securing that opportunity.

Two tag team matches and a singles contest round out the card

Tag team action will make up a big part of the show. Dorian Van Dux and Sean Legacy are set to take on Niko Vance and Shawn Spears of The Culling. Elsewhere, Hank and Tank will step into the ring against BirthRight's Channing Lorenzo and Uriah Connors.

The remaining confirmed match sees EK Prosper go one-on-one with Keanu Carver. With The Great American Bash just five days away, this completes the currently announced lineup for WWE NXT on June 23. Stay tuned for more updates and WWE makes more changes.