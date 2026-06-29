Night of Champions 2026 had a bit of everything. WWE mixed tournament finals, championship matches and a steel cage war into one card before wrapping things up with a main event that completely changed the Undisputed WWE Championship picture. While the event didn't feature many shocking moments until the closing stages, the in-ring action stayed consistently strong throughout the night.

WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Ratings for Every Match

Not every match hit the same level, and a few title bouts felt more like stepping stones than must-watch classics. Still, the show kept building toward a main event that delivered both inside the ring and with its finish. Here's how every match from Night of Champions 2026 stacks up.

1. Oba Femi vs Jey Uso (WWE King of the Ring Finals)

The opening King of the Ring Final saw Oba Femi defeat Jey Uso in a hard-hitting contest filled with big offence. Uso connected with multiple suicide dives, superkicks and Uso Splashes, but Femi survived everything, even escaping a sleeper hold before ending the match with Fall From Grace. The clean victory also booked his ticket to a World Title opportunity at SummerSlam.

Rating: 4/5

2. Liv Morgan vs IYO SKY (WWE Queen of the Ring Finals)

Liv Morgan and IYO SKY followed with the Queen of the Ring Final after Morgan's unusual backstage encounter with Danhausen before the match. Once the action started, Morgan targeted SKY's knee while the champion answered with fast-paced offence, including a top-rope Spanish Fly and the Over the Moonsault to secure the win.

Rating: 3.7/5

3. Trick Williams vs Ricky Saints & Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill (WWE Men's and Women's United States Championship)

The United States Championship matches were solid but never really stole the spotlight. Trick Williams retained against Ricky Saints with the Trick Shot after surviving Saints' flashy offence. Later, Tiffany Stratton defeated Jade Cargill after interference from B-Fab, Michin, Chelsea Green, and Charlotte Flair created enough chaos for Stratton to connect with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Ratings: 3.4/5

4. Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker (Steel Cage Match)

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker turned the steel cage into a battlefield by bringing in chairs, kendo sticks and trash cans. The highlight came when Rollins launched Breakker off the top of the cage through a table, leaving him bloodied before ending the fight with back-to-back Stomps.

Rating: 4.2/5

5. Cody Rhodes vs Gunther vs Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Championship Triple Threat Match)

Nothing matched the Undisputed WWE Championship triple threat between Cody Rhodes, Gunther and Sami Zayn. All three constantly broke up pin attempts, landed their biggest moves and kept the outcome uncertain until the very end. Rhodes looked ready to finish the match, but Zayn countered with a surprise roll-up to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. The title change capped off what was easily the best match on the card.

Rating: 5/5