WWE is heading back to Saudi Arabia with Night of Champions 2026, and the card honestly looks packed from top to bottom. There are championships on the line, King and Queen of the Ring finals, and a steel cage match that feels like it's been building forever. Some results look pretty obvious, while a couple of matches could easily surprise everyone. One of the biggest things at stake isn't even a championship. The winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will earn world title opportunities at SummerSlam, making those matches just as important as the title bouts.

WWE Night of Champions 2026 Predictions For Every Match

With six matches officially announced, here's how we think every contest could play out based on the current storylines.

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Championship)

Cody Rhodes has to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against both Gunther and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match. Sami's inclusion definitely changes the match dynamic, especially since Rhodes and Gunther have already shared the ring recently.

Still, this doesn't really feel like the moment for Cody's title reign to end. Triple threat matches always give WWE an easy way to protect a champion without having them take the pin, but right now nothing really points towards Rhodes dropping the championship.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes retains.

2. Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker (Steel Cage Match)

This feud has dragged on for quite some time, and putting both men inside a steel cage feels like WWE's way of wrapping things up. The interesting part is that there isn't even a clear favorite.

One prediction says Bron Breakker should get the win because Rollins is already established and can afford the loss. The other side believes Seth Rollins needs the momentum if WWE is planning to move him toward Roman Reigns next. There's also the possibility of interference involving The Vision, although a clean finish would probably be the better ending.

Prediction: Seth Rollins wins.

3. King And Queen of the Ring Finals

Winning King or Queen of the Ring means much more this year because it comes with a world championship match at SummerSlam.

For the men's final, Jey Uso looks like the stronger prediction. One possible scenario even suggests Brock Lesnar could attack Oba Femi, costing him the match and setting up another rivalry instead of giving him the title opportunity.

On the women's side, Iyo Sky seems like the safer choice over Liv Morgan. The thinking is pretty simple. Putting another major accolade on Morgan right now may not be the direction WWE wants before a two-night SummerSlam.

Predictions: Jey Uso and Iyo Sky win.

4. Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill (Women's United States Championship)

The remaining title matches look a little more straightforward. Tiffany Stratton defends the Women's United States Championship against Jade Cargill. While neither wrestler had a standout run with a world title before, the prediction leans toward Stratton because there's still plenty of room for her to grow with this championship before another run at the top.

Prediction: Tiffany Stratton wins and retains.

5. Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints (United States Championship)

We also expect Trick Williams to retain the United States Championship against Ricky Saints, with the belief that WWE sees him as an important part of SmackDown's future. Saints getting a title match this early already feels like a solid step forward.

Prediction: Trick Williams retains.