WWE is heading back to Saudi Arabia this weekend, and Night of Champions 2026 already has plenty riding on it. The show takes place on Saturday, June 27, with championship matches, tournament finals, and a steel cage showdown all set for the card. More importantly, several of these matches could directly shape what SummerSlam looks like in August.

WWE Night of Champions 2026 Date And Time

WWE Night of Champions 2026 takes place on Saturday, June 27, from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The premium live event will stream live on ESPN Unlimited and features several major championship matches along with the King and Queen of the Ring finals, both of which carry SummerSlam title implications.

If you're planning to watch the event live, here are the start times across different regions:

United States: 1 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT on Saturday, June 27

1 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT on Saturday, June 27 United Kingdom: 6 PM BST on Saturday, June 27

6 PM BST on Saturday, June 27 India: 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 27

10:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 27 Saudi Arabia: 8 PM AST on Saturday, June 27

8 PM AST on Saturday, June 27 Canada: 1 PM ET on Saturday, June 27

1 PM ET on Saturday, June 27 Australia: 3 AM AEST / 4 AM AEDT on Sunday, June 28

3 AM AEST / 4 AM AEDT on Sunday, June 28 France: 7 PM CEST on Saturday, June 27

WWE Night of Champions 2026 Match Card

With Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship, two tournament crowns on the line, and several personal rivalries reaching a breaking point, Night of Champions serves as one of WWE's final major stops before SummerSlam arrives in August.

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Championship)

The Undisputed WWE Championship will be defended in a triple-threat match when Cody Rhodes faces both Gunther and Sami Zayn. According to the match setup, Rhodes is tired of dealing with the ongoing issues involving both men and pushed for a match where he could face them at the same time. For Gunther, this marks another opportunity at the championship after a string of rematches. Zayn, meanwhile, enters his first world title match since the Royal Rumble and has a chance to leave Saudi Arabia with the biggest win of his career.

2. Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi (King of the Ring Finals)

Two tournament finals are scheduled for Saturday, and both carry major rewards. Jey Uso and Oba Femi meet in the King of the Ring final after advancing through fatal four-way matches and semifinal victories. The winner moves on to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

3. Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan (Queen of the Ring Finals)

On the women's side, Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan will battle for the Queen of the Ring crown. Sky is looking for another run as a world champion, while Morgan has a different goal. Already holding the Women's World Championship, she is trying to position herself for a shot at SmackDown's top title as well.

4. Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker (Steel Cage match)

One of the most heated matches on the show sees Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker enter a steel cage. Their issues trace back to Breakker and Bronson Reed removing Rollins from The Vision, and things only got worse after WrestleMania. WWE has now placed both men inside a cage to finally settle it.

5. Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill (Women's United States Championship)

The Women's United States Championship will also be defended as Tiffany Stratton faces Jade Cargill. Last year, Cargill won Queen of the Ring but failed to take championship gold from Stratton. This weekend gives her another chance.

6. Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints (United States Championship)

The United States Championship is also scheduled, with Trick Williams defending against Ricky Saints. Saints earned the opportunity after defeating Carmelo Hayes in a title eliminator, setting up his first shot at a main roster championship.