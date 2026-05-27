WWE's tag team division has been feeling kinda empty lately, especially after multiple teams reportedly got released following WrestleMania 42. Fans have been talking nonstop about how the division lost a lot of its personality in a very short time. With names like The New Day, Motor City Machine Guns, and Wyatt Sicks no longer around, many started wondering if WWE was planning a major reset behind the scenes.

Now, it looks like Triple H's creative team may already have a surprise move cooking. According to recent reports, two former WWE stars who were once one of the loudest and most entertaining duos in the company could finally be heading back together after almost nine years away. And honestly, for longtime fans, this is one reunion people never really stopped talking about.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass reportedly being discussed for WWE comeback

Before things fell apart, Enzo Amore and Big Cass were easily one of WWE's most talked-about tag teams. Between 2013 and 2017, the duo became fan favorites thanks to their entrance routines, trash talk, and chaotic energy every single week. Even though they never captured the WWE Tag Team Championships, crowds reacted to them like massive stars almost everywhere they went.

After the team split, both wrestlers tried building singles careers, but things didn't exactly go smoothly. Their WWE runs came to an end in 2018 for separate reasons, and fans never got to see them reunite again on WWE television after that.

Now though, new reports are putting the spotlight back on both names.

Recent backstage updates have fans believing the reunion could actually happen

Reports recently claimed that Enzo Amore, now known as Real1, had discussions with WWE around WrestleMania 42 weekend. He was also reportedly seen visiting the WWE Performance Center, which immediately got fans online speculating about a possible return.

At the same time, Big Cass, now competing as Big Bill in AEW, has reportedly been absent from AEW and ROH programming for over a month. With uncertainty around his contract situation, many fans believe the timing feels way too suspicious to ignore.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp also addressed the rumors during a Q&A session and suggested there's currently a “great chance” the two stars could end up back together in WWE.

For fans who watched their original run, this possible reunion feels pretty wild considering how long it's been since both men stood together inside a WWE ring.