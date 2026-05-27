Most people who follow Liv Morgan know her as Gionna Daddio from Elmwood Park, New Jersey, the youngest of six, the one who grew up doing backyard wrestling with her brothers and ended up in a WWE ring. What fewer people know is the family story behind all of that: a father who died when she was barely old enough to walk, and a mother who held everything together on her own for decades.

All About Her Father Eugene Daddio

Liv Morgan's father was named Eugene Daddio. He passed away while Liv was still very young, though the specific circumstances surrounding his death have never been made public. Liv was around four years old when she lost him, meaning she grew up without a father figure in the house for almost her entire childhood.

The impact of that absence is something Liv has acknowledged at various points across her career, though she has never gone into detail about the specifics. Those who have written about her upbringing describe his early death as a defining force in building the resilience and determination that later came to define her character, both inside and outside the ring.

What is notable is how little information exists about him at all. His name is not widely documented in the public domain, and Liv has never made him the subject of any extended on-screen or interview discussion. The absence itself says something. He died young, he left behind six children and a wife, and the family moved forward without making his story a public one.

Georgette Morgan: The Woman Who Raised Six Kids Alone

Georgette Morgan gave birth to Gionna, who would later be known as Liv Morgan, on June 8, 1994, in Morristown, New Jersey. The family settled in the neighbouring town of Elmwood Park, where Georgette raised all six children on her own after her husband's death.

Six children with no co-parent is an extraordinary load, and by every account it was Georgette who held the family together through it. The four older brothers, the older sister, and Liv, the youngest, were all raised by her, in the same house, in the same New Jersey town, without a second adult in the picture.