WWE star Ludwig Kaiser is still expected to continue business as usual despite his recent arrest becoming a huge talking point online. The situation created a lot of buzz among wrestling fans this week, especially after reports linked the RAW star to a misdemeanour battery charge in Orange County, Florida. But according to new backstage reports, WWE officials reportedly are not treating the incident as something that could seriously affect Kaiser's standing in the company.

The wrestler, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, has recently been involved in the El Grande Americano storyline connected to AAA programming. Because of that ongoing push, many fans started wondering whether WWE would pull him from upcoming appearances or quietly sideline him after news of the arrest surfaced. Instead, recent reports suggest the company currently believes the matter may eventually be dismissed.

Why Ludwig Kaiser's arrest suddenly became a major topic among wrestling fans

Reports about Ludwig Kaiser's arrest started spreading online after details emerged about an alleged incident that reportedly happened in Orlando earlier this year. The case involves a misdemeanour battery charge tied to an alleged confrontation involving another man and a woman.

As soon as the news hit social media, wrestling fans immediately started debating whether WWE would punish Kaiser or distance itself from him publicly. Since WWE has previously handled real-life controversies in different ways depending on the situation, many people expected backstage tension to follow.

But according to Fightful Select, there currently isn't any major backstage heat on Kaiser inside WWE. The report also stated that people within the company reportedly believe the situation may not move forward in a serious way based on information they've received so far.

WWE reportedly still plans to use Ludwig Kaiser despite online controversy

Even with the controversy getting attention online, Ludwig Kaiser is reportedly still expected to compete at AAA Noche de Los Grandes. Reports suggest WWE currently has no plans to remove him from the scheduled mask-versus-mask match against OG El Grande Americano.

Another interesting part of the report involves a separate story connected to Kaiser and Andrea Bazarte. Fightful claimed that a narrative about Kaiser defending himself and Bazarte from ICE-related comments may have actually been pushed internally rather than coming directly from the wrestler himself.

According to the report, several wrestling media personalities were contacted about the story through an unfamiliar number instead of official WWE public relations channels. That detail reportedly made some people within wrestling media suspicious about how the story was being circulated.

At the same time, reports also claim Kaiser should not face travel problems connected to the case after reportedly receiving clearance from the judge involved.