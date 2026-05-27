There are WWE stars who cross over into mainstream culture occasionally. And then there is Drew McIntyre, who somehow turned a gym workout into a viral moment connecting professional wrestling with the biggest cricket tournament on the planet. When he posted a training reel wearing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rajasthan Royals jersey ahead of the IPL 2026 Eliminator and captioned it "Chosen One," cricket fans who had never seen a single episode of Monday Night Raw suddenly knew exactly who he was.

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag noticed the post immediately and commented: "Omgggggg don't remember how many Future Shock DDTs I've hit on 2K," a response that pushed the crossover moment even further into both fanbases.

Sooryavanshi had scored 583 runs for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, outscoring senior teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel heading into the playoffs. At 15 years old, he had become one of the most talked-about sporting personalities in the world. McIntyre's tribute landed at exactly the right moment, and the internet did the rest.

The Career That Built His Wealth

Andrew McLean Galloway IV was born on June 6, 1985, in Ayr, Scotland, and started wrestling at 15. He turned professional in 2001 and signed with WWE in 2007, debuting on the main roster in 2008 under the ring name Drew McIntyre, dubbed "The Chosen One" by Vince McMahon from the very start.

The early promise did not immediately translate into sustained success, and McIntyre was released in 2014. He spent the next three years rebuilding his reputation on the independent circuit, winning titles in TNA, Evolve, and the Insane Championship Wrestling promotion in Scotland before WWE re-signed him in 2017.

What came after that return was the real career. He won the NXT Championship, main-evented WrestleMania 36 in an empty stadium during the pandemic, and became the first Scottish-born WWE Champion. Since that 2020 breakthrough, he has spent well over 300 days as WWE Champion across multiple reigns, headlined major pay-per-view events, and established himself as one of the most reliable main eventers on the roster.

What He Is Actually Worth

In 2024, McIntyre signed a new multi-year contract with WWE reported to be worth around $8 million annually, making him one of the highest-paid performers on the entire roster. That figure includes base salary, premium live event bonuses, and merchandise royalties from a line that moves consistently.

Endorsement deals add further income. McIntyre has been part of Dwayne Johnson's Project Rock campaign and has an ongoing relationship with Under Armour, one of the more visible brand partnerships on the current WWE roster.

His overall net worth is estimated at around $9 million as of 2026, built across 20-plus years in the business with the significant acceleration coming after his 2020 championship run changed the financial conversation around his contract.