Life in the spotlight is already hard, but for one WWE legend's daughter, things became much heavier behind the scenes. The daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero recently spoke honestly about the emotional pain she has been carrying for the past few years. During an appearance on The Smooth Vega Podcast, Sherilyn Guerrero shared that she struggled deeply after going through s*xual assault and even battled suicidal thoughts during that period.

Back in 2023, Sherilyn publicly accused her stepfather, Kris Benson, of sexual assault. At the time, Vickie Guerrero and Benson denied the allegations, but Sherilyn continued saying the truth would eventually come out. Now, she's opening up more about how those events affected her mentally and emotionally, while also speaking about the people who helped her keep going during her darkest moments.

Eddie Guerrero's daughter says she privately struggled while dealing with trauma

While speaking on the podcast, Sherilyn explained that the experience pushed her into a very dark mental space. She admitted there was a point where she no longer wanted to be here anymore and felt lost after losing the people she once relied on for protection and support.

Sherilyn also shared that handling such personal trauma became even harder because much of her life has always been public. According to her, she felt trapped between dealing with things privately while still having people constantly watching and discussing her situation online.

The 30-year-old revealed that she dealt with suicidal ideation during that time and had to fight mentally to keep herself moving forward. Even though things became extremely difficult, she said she eventually realized giving up was not the answer.

Eddie Guerrero's memory became one of the reasons Sherilyn kept fighting

During the conversation, Sherilyn explained that thinking about her father helped her continue pushing forward. She remembered how Eddie Guerrero managed to overcome struggles in his own life and rebuild things for his family before his passing.

According to Sherilyn, remembering that journey gave her strength during moments where she felt emotionally exhausted. She said she knew she had to find a way through everything instead of letting the situation completely destroy her mentally.

The emotional interview quickly caught attention online, with many wrestling fans sending support messages after hearing her story.

Sherilyn Guerrero also talked about her bond with CM Punk

Elsewhere during the podcast, Sherilyn opened up about reconnecting with CM Punk during WWE WrestleMania 42 week at Bayley's Lodestone wrestling camp. She explained that Punk had been an important person in her life ever since Eddie Guerrero passed away.

Sherilyn shared that she used to attend Make-A-Wish appearances with Punk and would often stay around him during that period of her life. She described him as the “older brother” figure she needed after losing her father.

She also mentioned that the two shared a hug when they met again at the wrestling camp after Punk found out she was training to become a wrestler herself.