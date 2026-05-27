One of the hottest topics these days in WWE is about Jaey Uso and Jaida Parker on social media among WWE fans. Many fans started questioning whether Jey Uso's marriage problem was connected with Jaida Parker after several online discussions, and it became trending. Because Jey Uso is a famous personality of WWE, and even a small rumour attracts the attention of the fans from the wrestling world.

Jey Uso has kept his family life private despite spending many years in WWE. While fans know he has been married for a long time, he rarely talks publicly about his relationship. However, his recent success as a single superstar has brought more attention to his personal life outside the wrestling ring.

At the same time, WWE fans' growing popularity in WWE caused fans to connect her name with Jey Uso, leading to heavy speculations online.

Why Fans Believe Jey Uso Left His Wife Because of Jaida Parker

There is currently no official confirmation that Jey Uso left his wife because of Jaida Parker. Most of romors are based on fan speculations, social media gossip, and online discussion rather than being verified. WWE fans often create theories whenever wrestlers are seen together backstage or interact online.

Some fans claimed that Jey Uso and Jaida Parker were spending time together during WWE events, while others claimed that they shared a close friendship outside television appearances. A few fans even pointed out social media activity between the two stars, which added more fuel to the rumours. However, there is no public evidence, interview or official statement proving that the two WWE stars are in a romantic relationship.

Exclusive Relationship Details About Jey Uso and Jaida Parker

The rumours grew when fans saw consecutive online discussions involving both stars at the same time. As Jaida Parker continues building her WWE career and name has become more popular among wrestling fans. Because of this growing attention, many people started linking her to Jey Uso without any confirmed proof.

Despite all the speculations, neither Jey Uso nor Jaida Parker has publicly addressed the dating rumours. Wrestling insiders also believe the internet may have gathered simple backstage interactions between two WWE stars. At this moment, WWE claims remain fan-created speculations rather than confirmed facts. Until either star officially comments on the situation, WWE fans will likely continue discussing the viral rumours surrounding Jey Uso and Jaida Parker.