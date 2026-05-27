The personal lives of WWE stars always attract attention from fans, especially when it comes to relationships and dating rumours. Over the years, many women wrestlers have openly shared details about their love lives, while others prefer to keep things private. In 2026, several top WWE female wrestlers are believed to be single and fully focused on their wrestling careers.

Many of these are currently enjoying success inside the ring while building their brands outside WWE through social media and public appearances. Some of them have recently ended their relationship and chose to stay away from it, and stay away from dating completely.

WWE female superstars who are single in 2026

Most of the WWE female superstars are putting their career over their relationship and love life. Some stars have publicly confirmed that they are single, while others are simply not linked to anyone at the moment.

Liv Morgan- A popular female wrestler and the former women's champion- keeps most of her life private, but recent reports suggest she's single currently. Fans often discuss her relationship status online because of her huge personality. Her private nature has only increased fan curiosity about her dating life over the years.

Bayley, a WWE superstar, was engaged to Aaron Solow, whom she met back in 2010. They also got engaged, but broke up. WWE February 2021, before they could get married. Aron solo worked with all elite wrestling and is a member of the QTV stable. The duo first met in 2010, when they performed in an independent circuit. They dated for nearly a decade, and they kept the details of their personal lives very private. While there is no clarity on why they broke up, they took to their social media platforms to announce the split. As per current reports, Bayley is single at present.

Charlotte Flair, one of WWE's most renowned female wrestlers, is also believed to be single in 2026 after major changes in her personal life over the past few years. The multi-time women's champion has kept her relationship status mostly private recently and appears more focused on her WWE return fitness journey and in-ring career. Despite constant fan speculations, there is no official confirmation about her dating life as Charlotte continues concentrating mainly on professional success and personal growth.

In 2026, several WWE female superstars are believed to be single as they continue focusing on their wrestling careers, personal growth, and public success. Stars like Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair remain among the most talked-about names because fans are always curious about their relationship status and private lives. While some previously went through public breakups, many now prefer keeping their personal matters away from the spotlight and concentrating mainly on their professional journeys inside WWE.