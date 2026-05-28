Things got ugly really fast on the latest episode of WWE NXT, and now fans are worried one champion could be dealing with a major injury situation. What started as a regular match between Wren Sinclair and Kelani Jordan turned chaotic before the bell even properly got going. By the end of the segment, WWE medical staff were already checking on Sinclair backstage while concerns around her knee kept growing.

The whole moment instantly got people talking online because WWE later confirmed that an MRI had been ordered for the current Women's Speed Champion. Cameras showed trainers icing down her swollen knee while a doctor told her she was not cleared and needed further evaluation. Even though Wren tried brushing it off and insisted she was okay, the situation clearly looked way more serious backstage than she wanted people to believe.

What happened to Wren Sinclair during WWE NXT tonight

Before the actual match even settled down, Kelani Jordan jumped Wren Sinclair and started attacking her aggressively. Sinclair tried staying in the fight, but things never really turned in her favor after the early assault. The damage appeared to affect her leg throughout the match, and eventually she tapped out to Jordan's submission.

The post-match scenes made the segment feel even more intense. WWE cameras later showed Wren backstage getting checked by medical staff while Kendal Grey asked whether the injury needed an MRI scan. That's when the doctor confirmed an MRI had officially been ordered.

At the same time, Wren kept telling everyone she was fine, even while her knee looked swollen and discolored. Ice packs were quickly placed on the injured area while officials continued monitoring her condition.

WWE has not given a full update yet on the Women's Speed Champion

As of now, WWE still has not shared any official word about whether Wren Sinclair will miss time. But the backstage injury angle has already started speculation among fans about what could happen next with the Women's Speed Championship.

There's also a chance WWE keeps Sinclair away from in-ring action temporarily to make the injury storyline feel more real on television. Despite the loss to Kelani Jordan, Wren has been having a strong title run ever since defeating Fallon Henley for the championship back in March 2026.

In just over two months as champion, Sinclair has defended the title multiple times and picked up wins against names like Thea Hall, Izzi Dame, and Layla Diggs. Because of that, many fans think the latest segment could be setting up a bigger rivalry between her and Kelani Jordan moving forward.

The timing has definitely made people curious though. Between the MRI reveal, the visible knee swelling, and the backstage concern, WWE clearly wanted this moment to feel serious.