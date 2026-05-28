CM Punk may still be away from WWE television, but fans just got a surprising update involving The Best in the World. A new gym photo featuring Punk and wrestling star Chris Bey started making rounds online, and it quickly got people talking. While Punk has stayed mostly quiet since disappearing after WrestleMania 42, this unexpected appearance gave fans a small glimpse into what he's been up to during his WWE absence.

The photo became even more emotional because of who Punk was standing beside. Chris Bey, who suffered a horrifying neck injury in late 2024, has been on a long recovery journey ever since. Seeing him back in the gym alongside one of wrestling's biggest names instantly caught attention across wrestling social media. Fans weren't just reacting to Punk's appearance. A lot of them were focused on how far Bey has come since the injury that nearly ended his career.

CM Punk spotted working out with recovering wrestling star Chris Bey

Chris Bey posted the picture on social media along with a motivational caption about champions being built from both heart and muscle. The post immediately spread among wrestling fans, especially because CM Punk hasn't appeared on WWE programming since the RAW after WrestleMania 42.

Punk last appeared after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns at the premium live event. During that RAW episode, he also had a brief interaction with Cody Rhodes before quietly disappearing from television.

Since then, WWE moved Cody Rhodes into a rivalry with Gunther. The two are now set to face each other at Clash in Italy, while Punk remains off TV for the time being.

Chris Bey's recovery story continues inspiring wrestling fans online

What made the photo hit even harder for fans was Chris Bey's recovery journey. Back in October 2024, Bey suffered a severe neck injury during a tag team match involving The Hardys. A missed move reportedly resulted in him breaking his neck and temporarily losing movement from the neck down.

At one point, there were serious concerns about whether he would ever walk again. But over time, Bey slowly started regaining movement through physical rehabilitation and therapy. First, he managed to move his toes. Later, he relearned how to stand and eventually walk again.

Because of that, fans online viewed the gym picture as more than just a random wrestling post. A lot of people saw it as a powerful recovery moment for Bey, especially after everything he has gone through over the past year.

WWE may already be setting up CM Punk's next major feud

Even though Punk is currently absent from television, reports suggest WWE may already have plans lined up for his return. There is speculation that Punk could restart his unfinished issues with Cody Rhodes once Rhodes finishes his rivalry with Gunther.

As of now, Cody is still focused on Clash in Italy, where he is expected to defend his championship against The Ring General. But many fans believe WWE planted seeds for a future Punk vs. Cody feud during their brief confrontation after WrestleMania 42.

Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but the possibility of CM Punk returning straight into a massive storyline is already getting fans hyped online.