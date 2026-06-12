WWE is getting closer to SummerSlam 2026, and several great stories are making headlines across the wrestling world. The industry is working on important plans for its biggest event of the summer. Updates on several major company names continue to attract fans' attention. From SummerSlam match cards to the latest news of CM Punk and rumours surrounding WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP), there is plenty to discuss for wrestling fans.

SummerSlam development continues to generate hype

After the Clash in Italy, WWE is planning for its biggest summer event, “SummerSlam” 2026. Reports suggest the company has already started building several major matches for the show. One rumour is a singles match between Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair. If it happens, it would be a major attraction for the women's division.

WWE is hoping to return stars like Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre for the event. There is no official news from the WWE industry yet. The company is preparing a strong card for the two-night SummerSlam event, and fans can expect more thrills as the event gets closer.

Latest CM Punk news ahead of SummerSlam

CM Punk remains one of the greatest names in professional wrestling. He has been absent from WWE recently, which has led to many rumours, but reports indicate that there are no major issues between Punk and the company.

Fans are expecting his comeback at this big event, and WWE has important plans for Punk heading into the SummerSlam season. His return date has not been confirmed, and fans are expecting to see him on television soon.

DDP return speculations create discussion

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is expected to make his return, and the story is getting huge attention from WWE fans. The wrestling legend remains popular among fans, and recent speculation has sparked discussion about whether he could make a special appearance for WWE.

The rumours remained unconfirmed, but have impacted the fans who would like to see the Hall of Famer back in WWE.

WWE women's division set for a big summer

The women's division is set to play a major role at SummerSlam 2026. Several top stars, including Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley, are likely to be featured in important storylines heading into the event.

Reports suggest that WWE is working on strengthening the women's match card with multiple high-profile feuds being discussed.