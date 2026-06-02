The 2026 WWE King of the Ring Tournament has just started, but a new report may have already revealed who WWE wants to see holding the crown at the end. While fans were busy talking about the first tournament matches, another interesting detail started making the rounds online. According to a recent report, WWE already has a name in mind for the winner, and it may not be the superstar many fans are expecting right now.

A lot of the attention after the opening matches went to Oba Femi. The powerhouse picked up a huge win against Carmelo Hayes, Penta, and Solo Sikoa to move forward in the tournament. Before the match, Femi also made it clear that his issues with Brock Lesnar are far from over. After dominating his opponents and even taking out Talla Tonga on the outside, many fans started looking at him as one of the biggest favorites. But if the latest report is accurate, WWE could be planning something different.

Seth Rollins emerges as the rumored frontrunner for the crown

According to Self Made Sessions, Seth Rollins is currently planned to win the 2026 King of the Ring Tournament.

The report claimed that there are still a lot of moving parts when it comes to WWE's plans for SummerSlam. Things could change, but the information shared suggested that the current direction is for Rollins to win the tournament and then move on to face Roman Reigns.

That report quickly got fans talking online. Rollins has achieved almost everything in WWE, but he has never won King of the Ring. That alone makes the possibility interesting for many fans.

Rollins is also coming into the tournament with momentum. After his recent match against Bron Breakker, it was confirmed that his issues with The Vision were over. He also sent a message to Roman Reigns, which only added more attention to the report.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns could be heading toward another showdown

Rollins still has work to do before reaching the final. He is set to face Je'Von Evans, Talla Tonga, and Ricky Saints in Paris on WWE RAW next week as part of the opening round.

If the reported plans stay the same, Rollins winning the tournament could lead directly to a match against Roman Reigns. The history between the two stars goes back more than 14 years. Ever since Rollins turned on The Shield, their paths have continued crossing again and again.

The report also mentioned that the tournament final at Night of Champions could end up being Seth Rollins against Oba Femi. If that happens, Brock Lesnar could once again become a major factor because of his ongoing issues with Femi.

Nothing has been officially confirmed by WWE yet. Still, the report quickly went viral among wrestling fans, and people online are already debating whether Seth Rollins is really the man set to become the next King of the Ring.