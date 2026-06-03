WWE fans are still keeping an eye on Ludwig Kaiser after news of his arrest surfaced earlier this month. While the situation hasn't affected his appearances on WWE television so far, there has now been a fresh development in the legal case that has been moving through the Florida court system. The WWE star was charged with a non-felony offense following an altercation in Florida nearly two weeks ago. Since then, Kaiser has continued to fight the case and has maintained that he is not guilty. With another court date approaching, new details about the legal process have now become public.

New legal update emerges in Ludwig Kaiser's ongoing court case

According to recent court developments, Florida prosecutors have provided digital evidence related to the case to Ludwig Kaiser's legal team. The files were reportedly shared through a secure online link sent to his attorney, Thomas Sommerville.

The access is said to remain active for 90 days. The material collected by the state can typically include evidence such as photographs, security footage, and other digital records connected to the investigation. Some video files may also contain geolocation data, although that information is not always immediately visible.

At this stage, the release of the evidence does not change Kaiser's legal position. He has already entered a not guilty plea and continues to contest the allegations against him.

What happens next in the WWE star's legal proceedings?

While the legal process continues, Ludwig Kaiser remains out on bond. The situation also appears to have had no impact on his current WWE status. In recent weeks, he appeared on RAW as El Grande Americano and was involved in an on-screen promo segment with Bravo and Rayo Americano.

The next important date in the case is July 16, when Kaiser is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference. If both sides are unable to reach a resolution before then, court records show that time has already been reserved for a possible trial. That trial window is currently scheduled to run between August 10 and August 28.