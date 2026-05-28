WWE fans were caught off guard after new details surrounding Ludwig Kaiser's recent arrest started making rounds online. The RAW superstar, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, was reportedly arrested in Florida on May 20 over a battery-related case connected to an alleged incident from April 23. While the situation itself already grabbed attention, another major WWE name suddenly became part of the conversation too.

According to reports connected to the case, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther stepped in and helped Kaiser secure his release by paying the bond amount. The update quickly got wrestling fans talking online, especially because of the long history between the two stars dating back to their Imperium days. Even though the faction quietly split up in 2025, this latest development made a lot of people feel the bond between the former stablemates clearly still exists behind the scenes.

Gunther reportedly paid Ludwig Kaiser's bond after Florida arrest

Reports connected to court records state that Ludwig Kaiser was arrested and released on the same day in Florida. The reported bond amount was $1,000, and it was allegedly covered through two separate $500 cheques paid by Gunther. Fans immediately noticed the detail once the information started circulating online.

Kaiser later pleaded not guilty on May 21. He also reportedly requested permission to travel both internationally and outside the state, with that request eventually being approved. Right now, the case is still ongoing, with a pre-trial conference reportedly scheduled for July 16 in Orange County, Florida.

The situation has become a huge talking point among WWE fans because Gunther and Kaiser were closely linked for years as members of Imperium. Before becoming major names on the main roster, the group originally built its reputation in NXT and NXT UK alongside Fabian Aichner.

JBL reacts to Ludwig Kaiser controversy while fans debate the situation online

As the story kept spreading online, WWE Hall of Famer JBL also shared his thoughts on the controversy. Speaking during Something to Wrestle With, JBL explained that he was not fully buying into either side of the story yet. He basically suggested that situations like this often become complicated because everyone involved tells events differently.

His comments sparked even more debate among wrestling fans online. Some people defended Kaiser and asked fans not to rush to conclusions, while others felt the situation should still be taken seriously until more information becomes public.

At the same time, Kaiser has continued appearing in wrestling-related storylines, including portraying El Grande Americano in AAA. Meanwhile, Gunther is currently focused on his major feud with Cody Rhodes ahead of Clash in Italy 2026, where he is set to challenge The American Nightmare in one of WWE's biggest upcoming matches.