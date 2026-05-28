Former WWE wrestler Curtis Axel, whose real name is Joseph Hennig, is back in headlines for reasons nobody expected. The former Intercontinental Champion was reportedly arrested in Minnesota earlier this month after an incident connected to a McDonald's drive-thru. Reports about the arrest started spreading online after details from the police report became public, with several charges now linked to the former WWE star.

The situation reportedly happened on May 17, 2026, in Anoka County. While many wrestling fans remember Axel for his WWE run alongside Paul Heyman and the B-Team faction, recent attention has shifted completely away from wrestling. According to reports, the 46-year-old is now facing multiple allegations connected to impaired driving, refusing chemical testing, disorderly behavior, and more. He was later released from jail on May 19.

What reportedly happened before Curtis Axel's arrest in Minnesota

According to reports, police were called to a McDonald's in St. Francis after a property damage incident happened in the drive-thru area. Authorities claimed that a vehicle backed into another car while moving through the line.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found Curtis Axel still driving slowly around the parking lot. Police documents said officers noticed signs that suggested intoxication, including slurred speech, watery and bloodshot eyes, and a strong smell of alcohol coming from him. Reports also stated that an open bottle of vodka was later discovered inside the vehicle.

The situation allegedly became more intense when officers tried asking Hennig to step out of the car. According to the arrest details shared by local outlets, police claimed he refused multiple instructions before officers physically removed him from the vehicle.

The charges against Curtis Axel include DUI-related allegations and obstruction

Reports say Curtis Axel is facing several charges connected to the incident. Among them are third-degree driving while impaired and refusing to submit to a chemical test. Additional allegations reportedly include obstructing legal process, disorderly conduct, having an open alcohol bottle inside the vehicle, and failing to stop after a property damage accident.

Some reports also mentioned that officers accused Axel of shouting profanities during the interaction. Local outlet The Watch MN stated that employees at the restaurant and another driver involved in the parking lot incident also described aggressive behavior during the situation.

At this point, the most serious allegations connected to the case are reportedly classified as gross misdemeanors rather than felonies.

A quick look back at Curtis Axel's WWE career

Longtime wrestling fans know Curtis Axel as the son of WWE Hall of Famer Curt Hennig, also known as Mr. Perfect. During his WWE career, Axel won both the Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Championship.

He was released by WWE during the COVID-era roster cuts in 2020, though he later returned briefly in 2022 in a producer role. Over the years, fans mostly remembered him for his partnership with Paul Heyman and later his comedy-heavy B-Team run.

More recently, Axel competed in an independent wrestling match for Midwest All-Star Wrestling in Minnesota during 2025.