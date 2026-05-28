WWE's merger lawsuit is suddenly getting way messier, and now some huge names inside the company are being pulled deeper into the drama. New court findings reportedly claim that Vince McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan destroyed evidence connected to the lawsuit over WWE's merger with UFC parent company Endeavor. The situation is now creating major buzz among wrestling fans because the court reportedly believes important messages were deleted when they were legally supposed to be preserved.

The controversy goes back to WWE's massive 2023 merger with UFC that created TKO Group Holdings. While the merger was celebrated as a huge business move at the time, shareholders later challenged the deal in court. Now, with the trial getting closer, reports say the court has taken serious issue with how certain executives handled evidence connected to the case. Because of that, the lawsuit has become one of the most talked-about wrestling business stories online right now.

WWE lawsuit takes dramatic turn after court findings about missing evidence

According to court findings, several top WWE figures allegedly used Signal's auto-delete feature to wipe messages that should have been saved for the case. Reports claim the court found issues involving Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and former WWE executive Brad Blum.

The ruling reportedly came from Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster after a previous hearing connected to the case. Because the messages were allegedly deleted, the court is now expected to treat five damaging claims in the lawsuit as “presumptively true” during the upcoming trial next month.

That part especially caught fans' attention online because it could make things much harder for the defendants moving forward.

The lawsuit over WWE's TKO merger could now become even more difficult for McMahon

The main argument from the plaintiffs is reportedly centered around Vince McMahon's role in the TKO merger deal. According to reports, shareholders believe McMahon pushed the agreement because it allowed him to remain involved in WWE despite multiple controversies surrounding him at the time.

Reports also claim Ari Emanuel, who became a major TKO executive after the merger, is part of the discussion around the deal. However, McMahon, Khan, and the other defendants have denied the allegations connected to the lawsuit.

Even with those denials, the latest court developments have made the case way more serious heading into trial. Wrestling fans are now closely watching what happens next because the trial is reportedly scheduled for next month.

Vince McMahon's legal controversies continue to follow him after WWE exit

The merger lawsuit is also bringing renewed attention to Vince McMahon's past controversies. Back in 2022, McMahon stepped down as WWE Chairman amid multiple scandals. Although he later briefly returned in 2023, he eventually stepped away again.

Then in 2024, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a sexual trafficking lawsuit against McMahon. Brock Lesnar's name was also linked to that lawsuit, which created huge headlines across the wrestling world.

The case heavily affected public perception around both McMahon and Lesnar. Lesnar stayed away from WWE programming for nearly two years before eventually returning last year.