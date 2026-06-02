Brock Lesnar may have looked like he settled the score at Clash in Italy, but it seems WWE is far from done with his rivalry against Oba Femi. After picking up a huge win in Turin, Lesnar has once again become one of the most talked-about names in wrestling, with fans now wondering what comes next for the former world champion. The discussion around Lesnar's future has been going on ever since WrestleMania 42. Following his loss to Oba Femi on the grand stage, many believed the WWE veteran was preparing to walk away from the ring. Those talks only got louder when retirement hints started making rounds. But instead of disappearing, Lesnar returned and immediately put himself back into the spotlight by challenging Femi again. Now, fresh backstage reports are giving fans a clearer picture of where WWE wants this story to go next.

WWE reportedly isn't done with Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi yet

While Lesnar managed to defeat Oba Femi at Clash in Italy, the victory reportedly wasn't designed to end their feud.

According to comments shared by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE's plan has been to stretch this rivalry into a three-match series. With Femi winning the first encounter and Lesnar taking the second, the score is now tied between them.

The report suggests that WWE wants both stars to enter a deciding third match, with Oba Femi currently expected to come out on top. Meltzer compared the situation to Brock Lesnar's rivalry with Cody Rhodes in 2023, where both competitors picked up one victory before Rhodes secured the final win in the rubber match.

Could SummerSlam be where Brock Lesnar's story finally ends?

Even though retirement rumors continue to follow Brock Lesnar, there is currently no indication that Clash in Italy was his final match.

The timing of WWE's reported plans has led to speculation because SummerSlam 2026 will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. That's Lesnar's home state, making the event a potentially meaningful location if he ever decides to end his in-ring career.

Before that, WWE's next premium live event is Night of Champions on June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, with Lesnar and Femi's rivalry seemingly still active, attention remains focused on when and where the reported third match could happen.