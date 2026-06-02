WWE's latest stop in Italy turned into a special moment for a WWE Star, even though things did not go her way inside the ring. The former Women's United States Champion competed in the Queen of the Ring tournament on RAW, hoping to move one step closer to a huge opportunity. However, after falling short in a four-way match against IYO SKY, it wasn't her performance that had fans talking the most. Instead, it was a heartfelt message she shared after the show that grabbed attention online. The WWE star took to social media and opened up about what returning to Italy meant to her. Her emotional words quickly resonated with fans, especially after the strong reaction she received from the crowd during RAW. The star we're talking about is Giulia.

Giulia's heartfelt post-show message leaves WWE fans emotional

Following the event, Giulia thanked the Italian fans for the support she received throughout the night. In her message, she said wrestling gives her feelings that are difficult to describe and explained that being back in Italy made the experience even more special.

The 32-year-old spoke about the audience she encountered during the show and said the affection she received exceeded expectations. She described the fans as magnificent and thanked them for giving her an unforgettable experience.

Giulia ended her message with a heartfelt note, telling fans that she loved them all. She also shared her love for Italy before signing off with a goodbye and the words, "Long live Italy."

Why Italy holds a special place in Giulia's heart

The emotional post was not the first time Giulia spoke about her connection to the country. Before RAW took place, she shared a personal message explaining why the visit meant so much to her.

According to Giulia, when she was 12 years old, she believed she would never return to Italy because of complicated circumstances. Two decades later, professional wrestling brought her back and helped her reconnect with the country.

She also said wrestling introduced her to many incredible people along the way. In the same message, Giulia expressed her love for Italy and shared a warm sign-off with fans.

Although she was unable to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament, the reaction from the crowd and her emotional messages became some of the biggest talking points coming out of WWE's Italy show.