El Grande Americano has become one of the hottest names in wrestling right now, especially in Mexico. The masked star has been getting huge reactions every time he shows up, but things reached another level after Noche de los Grandes. During the event, El Grande Americano defeated Chad Gable in a mask vs. mask match and unmasked him as the original version of the character. The moment quickly went viral and got fans talking all over social media. What makes the story even crazier is how far it has come. A gimmick that many people saw as a joke eventually turned into one of the most emotional storylines fans have seen in a long time.

The match itself was brutal, Chad Gable was left busted open, and the ending gave fans a moment they are still discussing days later. With millions of views already piling up online, El Grande Americano has truly set the internet on fire.

The mask vs. mask showdown became one of the biggest moments of the event

The battle between the two El Grande Americanos was one of the most talked-about matches heading into Noche de los Grandes. Because it was a mask vs. mask match, fans knew there would be major consequences for the loser.

When the match finally happened, it delivered plenty of drama. El Grande Americano picked up the victory and unmasked Chad Gable, revealing him as the original version of the character. The match was also a physical one, with Gable ending up busted open during the contest.

The clip spread fast after the event. The Noche de los Grandes stream alone has pulled in 1.8 million views. On top of that, the victory showcase uploaded by AAA and WWE Español has picked up nearly 250,000 views. Those numbers only added to the buzz surrounding El Grande Americano.

Fans are now talking about Chad Gable's future after the loss

The reaction online wasn't only about the match result. Many fans praised the storyline itself, saying it was one of the most emotional stories seen under the WWE banner in a long time. A lot of social media users pointed out how surprising it was that a character that started as a joke ended up being part of such a high-stakes rivalry.

At the same time, people also started discussing what comes next for Chad Gable. WWE veteran Jeff Jarrett recently said on his podcast that Gable should be ready to move on because he believes the current WWE regime is unlikely to suddenly make him a top priority.

There is no news on when Chad Gable will return to WWE following the loss of the El Grande Americano gimmick.