Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, headlines major releases, and barely needs an introduction. Sometimes, what gets forgotten is that the transition from WWE superstar to leading man didn't exactly begin with universal praise. While preparing for another movie release, Johnson recently revisited a moment from the very start of that journey. And instead of defending it, he laughed at it. Speaking to Esquire, the WWE legend looked back at his appearance as the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns, a role that arrived at a time when he was gradually stepping away from full-time wrestling and trying to establish himself in Hollywood.

The Rock's reaction to watching the footage again

Johnson admitted the scene makes him question himself. He joked that there are moments in life when a choice turns out to be brilliant, and moments that make you wonder, "What the f**k was I thinking?" He used that line while discussing the now-infamous Scorpion King sequence that has been heavily criticized for its CGI for years.

The visual effects became a frequent target of jokes after the movie's release, with many viewers pointing to the character's appearance as one of the weakest-looking CGI creations from that era.

There was a reason the scene ended up the way it did

Johnson explained that the people working on the effects put in a huge amount of effort to make the character work on screen. But the bigger problem was time, and the team ran out of it before everything could be fully completed.

That explanation doesn't change how the scene looks today, but it does offer some context behind one of the most talked-about visual effects moments from the early 2000s.

The role still ended up changing everything for him

Even though Johnson jokes about the scene now, he also made it clear that he doesn't count the experience as a failure.

The appearance in The Mummy Returns led directly to him becoming the central figure in The Scorpion King spin-off. It helped him establish himself as a leading actor at a time when he was searching for opportunities outside the wrestling business.

Therefore, he sees the role as a turning point rather than an embarrassment. The CGI may still get mocked, but the opportunity it created became the foundation of a career that turned him into one of Hollywood's biggest names.

Why fans still haven't seen him back in WWE

Earlier this year, he was involved in the road to WrestleMania 41 through his storyline connection with Cody Rhodes. At Elimination Chamber, John Cena won the men's Chamber match and aligned himself with The Final Boss against The American Nightmare, setting up a major development heading into WrestleMania season.

According to a report from Steve Carrier, discussions between The Final Boss and WWE creative have reportedly not aligned, which is said to be one of the reasons behind his continued absence from television. For now, his next WWE appearance remains unknown.