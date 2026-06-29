A WWE and ECW Legend's time with TNA has officially come to an end at Slammiversary, and he marked the occasion with a short but emotional message after the event. The wrestling veteran thanked everyone involved in the show, calling it a wonderful night and praising the wrestlers who worked to make it happen. He ended the post with two simple words that stood out: "Thank you #Forever." The Wrestling Veteran we're talking about is Tommy Dreamer.

Tommy Dreamer used his final message to recognize the TNA roster instead of himself

The farewell came after what turned out to be his final show overseeing TNA's creative direction. Slammiversary itself featured several major moments inside the ring. Nic Nemeth defeated the champion to become a two-time TNA World Champion and The Hardy Boyz won the TNA Tag Team Championship once again.

Once the show wrapped up, Dreamer shifted the spotlight away from himself and toward the roster that delivered the event. Rather than reflecting on his own exit, Dreamer chose to celebrate the people he had been working alongside.

In his message, he described Slammiversary as a wonderful show and said he was proud of the men and women who had put in the effort to entertain the audience. He thanked everyone before signing off with "#Forever," a post that also served as his goodbye after his last event in charge of TNA creative.

The message was brief, but it closed a chapter that had lasted for years behind the scenes.

Dreamer had already explained why his time with TNA was ending

Dreamer's farewell didn't come out of nowhere. Two weeks before Slammiversary, he revealed that he and TNA had mutually agreed to part ways after a conversation with Carlos Silva.

He explained that there was no bad blood between either side. According to Dreamer, the decision wasn't driven by conflict or disagreements. Instead, both sides agreed it was the right time to take a break.

The veteran also spoke about how much of his life had been tied to the company. He said the role had been a 24-hour job for the last ten years and admitted that walking away was difficult after investing so much into TNA.

Even while announcing his departure, Dreamer said he hoped both he and TNA would be okay moving forward. His message after Slammiversary stayed true to those comments, ending his run by thanking the roster instead of looking back on his own achievements.