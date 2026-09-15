Rey Mysterio has spent years building a WWE legacy that his son, Dominik Mysterio, is now trying to take in a very different direction. But after Dominik suggested that taking his father's mask and name would be the perfect ending to their feud, the WWE Hall of Famer had a pretty wild response. Rey admitted that maybe he should have let his son find his own way into the wrestling business instead of helping him get started.

The comments came during an interview with OutKick, where Rey addressed Dominik's desire to see him surrender his mask and apologize. The father-son rivalry has already moved far beyond a normal WWE storyline, with both Mysterios standing on opposite sides of the wrestling world. Rey remains the beloved babyface, while Dominik has embraced his villainous side. The veteran is questioning whether helping his son break into the business was the right call.

Rey Mysterio questions his decision to help Dominik enter WWE

Rey didn't exactly hold back when discussing his son's comments. He said:

"Maybe I shouldn't have helped him break into the business. Maybe he should have grinded on his own and scratched and clawed just like I did at the age of 14 when I first broke into the business."

Rey also pointed out that getting into wrestling is easier now than it was back when he started. He broke into the business at just 14 years old, and he described those early days as really tough. His point was clear: Dominik didn't have to go through the same kind of struggle.

Dominik recently suggested that Rey surrender his mask to him, along with an apology, as the perfect ending to their feud. That didn't sit lightly with the veteran.

Rey responded by saying he believes he has "much more tricks up my sleeve" than Dominik. He also questioned whether his son really thought he could step all over him, take his name, and force him to apologize.

Rey Mysterio wants more than a mask on the line

Rey made it clear that he would love to step into the ring with Dominik while something meaningful is at stake.

"I would love to step into the ring with Dom and put something on the line. Something that means much more than just a mask."

Rey isn't only talking about defending his mask anymore. He's talking about putting something much bigger on the line against his own son.

Dominik also has a message for his sister

Dominik recently spoke about his sister, Aalyah Mysterio, potentially joining WWE.

"There are two Mysterios out there; pick the right one."

He went on to say that one of them was going out the door, while the other was taking over. As of now, Aalyah's next move in WWE remains unclear. But with both Mysterios pulling in opposite directions, the family drama is far from simple.