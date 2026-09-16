Jacob Fatu is currently standing firmly beside Roman Reigns, but WWE could have a very different role planned for the Samoan Werewolf if he gets into the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Fatu has become one of Reigns' key allies within The Bloodline, fighting alongside Jimmy and Jey Uso while helping the group deal with Royce Keys and OTM. Still, putting a guaranteed World Heavyweight Championship opportunity in Fatu's hands could completely change that dynamic.

The interesting part is that Fatu would not necessarily have to betray Reigns right away. WWE could have him win the briefcase and even insist that he would never use it against his own cousin. That would make the eventual tension much more personal. Roman would know his ally has a contract that could give him a title match whenever he chooses, while Fatu would suddenly have a path toward creating a legacy of his own. The current loyalty could, ironically, become the foundation for a future Bloodline problem.

Jacob Fatu Could Enter the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The Men's Ladder Match is already taking shape, with Bron Breakker and Je'Von Evans having qualified. Fatu could become an unexpected addition, giving The Bloodline another possible route toward the World Heavyweight Championship.

His connection with Reigns makes the idea especially interesting. Roman welcomed Fatu into The Bloodline earlier this year and presented him with an Ula Fala. Since then, the Samoan Werewolf has fought alongside The Usos and remained committed to the faction.

On the latest RAW, Fatu was shown discussing strategy with Jimmy and Jey as they continued dealing with the threat from Royce Keys and OTM. For now, there is no obvious sign that he wants out.

Winning the Briefcase Could Put Roman Reigns in a Difficult Position

A Money in the Bank victory would create something WWE could stretch for months. Fatu could celebrate the win as another achievement for his family while making it clear that Roman has nothing to worry about.

But the briefcase would still be there.

The moment Fatu owns a guaranteed world title opportunity, Reigns has to know that his cousin could eventually challenge him. That creates tension without requiring an immediate betrayal. WWE could slowly show Fatu questioning whether he wants to remain Reigns' enforcer or finally step out on his own.

If that shift happens, the contract could become the perfect weapon. Fatu could eventually betray Roman, cash in after a successful title defense, and take the World Heavyweight Championship from his cousin.

That would turn their relationship from family loyalty into a fight over legacy and ambition. For Fatu, defeating Reigns could establish him as a major singles star while also marking the moment he stopped living in his cousin's shadow. For now, though, the Samoan Werewolf remains firmly aligned with The Bloodline.