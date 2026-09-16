A photo with Luke Perry sounds like a pretty cool backstage memory in WWE. But for former WWE Diva Shelly Martinez, the moment came with an argument, a recently completed breast surgery, and a Hollywood star she couldn't believe she was standing next to. The former WWE personality recently revisited the strange encounter on her podcast, sharing how a conversation with Perry turned into a fight with Naomi before she finally got her picture with the actor.

Martinez, who joined WWE's developmental brand OVW in 2005, had a short run with the company before her release in 2007. She's now known for sharing personal stories from her wrestling days on her podcast, Too Much Information with Shelly Martinez.

How Shelly Martinez Ended Up Meeting Luke Perry Backstage

During a recent episode of her podcast, Martinez explained how she came across Luke Perry backstage while he was interacting with Naomi, whose real name is Trinity. She decided to approach the actor, but things didn't go as smoothly as she might have hoped.

According to Martinez, Naomi felt that she was deliberately inserting herself into the conversation. That led to a fight between the two women, with Perry apparently right there as the argument unfolded.

The former WWE star didn't let the awkward moment stop her from getting the picture she wanted. She eventually got her photo with Perry, but the story didn't end there.

Why Shelly Martinez's Luke Perry Photo Was So Awkward

Martinez revealed that she had recently undergone breast surgery when the photo was taken. She still had stitches, and she remembered feeling self-conscious about how new everything was.

Talking about the picture, she said:

“Those are when my b**bs were so freaking new. I still had stitches in. So, they were real big.”

She then explained why getting that particular photo meant so much to her.

“I just remember this is Dylan. I might never have this again.”

For Martinez, the moment wasn't just about taking a celebrity photo. It was also about meeting the actor behind a character she clearly recognised and appreciated. The surgical detail made the memory even more personal and much more awkward.

Shelly Martinez Also Addressed Her Batista Rumour

Martinez has also used her podcast to clear up another story from her wrestling days, this time involving former WWE Champion Batista.

In an earlier episode, she discussed her bond with the wrestler, who later became a successful Hollywood star. She denied ever having a romantic relationship with him, saying that the two had beef and that a backstage confrontation contributed to her release from WWE.

“I never did anything. It was never like that,”

She said, addressing the rumour that they had been sexually involved.

Martinez continues to share stories from her wrestling career through her podcast, giving listeners a look at some of the stranger moments from her time in WWE.