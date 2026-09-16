Val Venis recently returned to the ring at age 55, stepping out of retirement for an independent wrestling match in July 2026. He lost to Rico Gold at ISPW Legends of Wrestling Night in Wildwood, New Jersey. During a recent Twitter Spaces session on X, Venis addressed that the match was meant to be a one-off. Still, he isn't treating retirement like some permanent promise. If he feels like wrestling again, he'll make that decision himself.

Val Venis Reveals What His Latest Retirement Match Really Meant

The former WWE star's latest appearance came after he had already spent years away from regular wrestling. He last competed in 2023, then returned for the ISPW event in July 2026. That made the match against Rico Gold a notable comeback, even though it ended in a loss.

Venis later explained his thinking during the X Spaces discussion. He said, “Yeah, no, I got it. It was just a one-off.” He then added, “If I feel like coming back out of retirement again, I'll do it again, but if I don't feel like it, I won't.”

The match wasn't presented as the start of a full-time run. But he also isn't saying he will never wrestle again. It's all down to whether he wants to do it.

What Val Venis achieved during his WWE career

Before this return, Venis had already built a decade-long WWE career. He worked with the company from 1998 to 2009, winning the Intercontinental Championship twice. He also captured the European Championship and Tag Team Championship once each.

His WWE run gradually declined before the company released him in January 2009. Following that, he moved his focus toward independent wrestling, where he remained for a decade until May 2023.

The 2026 return brought him back into the ring at 55, but it doesn't mean a full-time comeback is on the cards.

Val Venis also criticised Sami Zayn's WWE Championship win

Retirement isn't the only WWE-related topic Venis has been discussing. After Sami Zayn won his first Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions 2026, Venis criticised the victory on X.

In a reply to an ESPN post, he claimed that stars like Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn would carry his bags and polish his boots. He also argued that legends, including Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, and Triple H, had set a much higher standard.

Venis wrote, “It's super cool that boss man Triple H lowered the bar to ‘dumpster on fire' levels so the less fortunate could get a shot.”

Sami's first reign ended after nine days when CM Punk defeated him. Zayn later beat Punk to begin a second reign, and he remains champion as of the supplied update.

For now, Venis' next match is not confirmed. His latest comments leave the choice open, but there is no indication of a full-fledged return.