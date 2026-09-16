Seth Rollins may be away from WWE television right now, but that did not stop him from giving Chad Gable some serious praise after the Intercontinental Champion's latest title defense. Rollins, who has spent plenty of time playing the loud and arrogant side of his character, stepped away from that act on Instagram to acknowledge Gable's growth. And his choice of words was pretty huge.

Gable has been building momentum since becoming Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam in August, where he defeated Penta for the title. His latest defense came on RAW against Dragon Lee, in what was described as a hard-hitting match. After seeing the bout, Rollins shared his thoughts on Instagram Stories, calling Gable “one of the best wrestlers on the planet.” Coming from a wrestler like Rollins, the compliment says plenty about how Gable's current run is being viewed.

Chad Gable Has Backed Up the Praise With His Intercontinental Title Run

Gable's championship reign started with a major win over Penta at SummerSlam, giving him the Intercontinental Championship and a chance to establish himself in a different position on WWE television.

The latest test came against Dragon Lee on RAW. Gable successfully retained his title, adding another successful defense to a reign that has already produced some strong in-ring performances.

That is where Rollins' comment fits into the bigger picture. Rather than simply praising Gable for one match, Rollins pointed toward his overall development, writing, “Watching Gable grow into one of the best wrestlers on the planet has been an absolute treat.”

It is a pretty direct compliment, especially with Rollins currently not appearing on WWE programming.

Seth Rollins Remains Away After His SummerSlam Loss to Roman Reigns

Rollins has been absent since SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns. His latest public comment therefore gives fans something to focus on while his own WWE story is paused.

There is also another unresolved piece involving CM Punk. Punk recently appeared on Netflix's Hot Ones: Extra Heat and was asked about Rollins. His answer was far from friendly, as he said, “I can't say anything nice, so why say anything at all?”

Punk and Rollins have carried plenty of animosity toward each other over the years, including several gruelling matches. Rollins has openly made his dislike for Punk known, while Punk has now made it clear he still feels the same way.

For now, Rollins is watching from the outside while Gable continues his reign as Intercontinental Champion. His praise gives Gable another notable endorsement, even as Rollins' own return to WWE television remains unresolved.