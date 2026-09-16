Dominik Mysterio has built his “Dirty” Dom persona around doing things that are meant to annoy people, but a recent clip from an AAA event in Las Vegas has put that nickname in a different light. A video circulating on social media appears to show Mysterio pulling back the ring apron and spitting behind it after his match. The person who shared the footage called the act disgusting and suggested it showed the behavior was not simply part of his wrestling character.

The clip has landed at an awkward moment for Mysterio, too. He is coming off a major title loss at AAA TripleMania 34 and heading toward Money in the Bank with The Judgment Day already dealing with several problems. Liv Morgan recently lost her Women's World Championship to Stephanie Vaquer in Chile, before Mysterio dropped the AAA Mega Championship to El Grande Americano. That leaves Raquel Rodriguez as the only member of the group who still holds championship gold.

The Video Shows What Dominik Mysterio Allegedly Did After His Match

The footage is focused on what happened around the ring rather than anything Mysterio did during his actual match. According to the person who posted it, Mysterio lifted the apron and spit behind it, meaning somebody else would later have to deal with the mess.

The poster wrote, “WWE Wrestler ‘Dirty' Dominic Mysterio is known for being nasty. But when I saw him do this at a AAA match in Las Vegas I realized it's not a character!”

That reaction is part of why the clip has been framed so harshly. Spitting is widely viewed by wrestling fans as a particularly disrespectful act, and Mysterio's heel persona already gives him plenty of room to behave badly on-screen. The criticism here, though, is about something captured away from the actual storyline.

Dominik Mysterio Is Also Dealing With a Rough Week in The Judgment Day

The timing comes after a significant setback for Mysterio inside AAA. At TripleMania 34, El Grande Americano defeated him and took the Mega Championship, leaving Mysterio without that title heading into Money in the Bank.

The situation is not much better for his Judgment Day teammates. Morgan lost her Women's World Championship to Stephanie Vaquer, while Rodriguez is now the group's only remaining champion.

Roxanne Perez and Rodriguez appear to be moving forward, while the faction's future remains uncertain. Perez and Rodriguez are still aligned with Morgan, but a split within The Judgment Day has already been teased for months. Mysterio's latest title loss adds another problem to a group that was already beginning to look increasingly unstable.