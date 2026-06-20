AJ Styles stepped away from active competition earlier this year, but the Styles name is about to stay connected to the wrestling business in a different way. Avery Styles, the son of the former WWE Champion, is officially scheduled to compete in his first wrestling match later this month, marking a major moment for the family. The announcement comes just weeks after Avery gave fans a glimpse of his training when he shared a video on Instagram showing off the Spiral Tap, one of the most recognisable moves associated with his father. Now, the younger Styles is preparing to take the next step from training footage to an actual match in front of a live crowd.

Avery Styles already has his first opponent and event locked in

Unlike many aspiring wrestlers who spend months waiting for a debut opportunity, Avery already knows exactly who he will be facing.

Squared Circle Action Wrestling announced that AJ Styles' son will make his in-ring debut at SCA Freedom Fling on June 26, 2026. The event is scheduled to take place at Royston Dome in Georgia.

His first test will be Ashton Martin in a singles match. The promotion also revealed another detail that makes the debut stand out. AJ Styles will be in Avery's corner for the contest, giving the newcomer one of the most experienced mentors possible for his first appearance inside the ring.

AJ Styles has been focused on wrestling's future since ending his own career

The debut arrives only a few months after Styles wrestled the final match of his career. His retirement match took place at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where he was defeated by Gunther via submission.

After stepping away from in-ring competition, Styles explained that he wanted to dedicate his attention to finding and developing the next generation of wrestlers.

That goal now feels a little more personal. Instead of preparing for another match himself, the WWE Hall of Famer will be standing ringside as his son begins his own journey in the business.

The WWE legend recently shared his thoughts on what matters most in wrestling

Styles has never hidden his views on wins and losses. During an episode of his Phenomenally Retro podcast, the wrestling veteran argued that results are not the most important part of the profession. He said his focus throughout his career was telling compelling stories rather than keeping track of victories and defeats.

The comments came after a stretch of high-profile losses against names including Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio, John Cena, and Gunther between April 2025 and January 2026.

Styles was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026 before WrestleMania 42. Now, just months after receiving that honour, he will have a front-row seat when Avery Styles takes the first official step of his own wrestling career at SCA Freedom Fling.