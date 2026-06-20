The road to Night of Champions 2026 got a lot clearer on this week's WWE SmackDown. With just one show left before the premium live event, the final spots in both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments were up for grabs, and several major matches delivered answers. By the end of the night, WWE had officially confirmed the remaining tournament finals. Jey Uso secured his place in the King of the Ring final, while Liv Morgan punched her ticket to the Queen of the Ring championship match. The show also featured a WWE Championship clash between Cody Rhodes and Gunther, a United States Championship contender bout, and a tag team title match that created fresh tension inside Solo Sikoa's group.

Cody Rhodes vs Gunther (WWE Undisputed Championship)

Instead of opening with a lengthy promo segment, SmackDown kicked things off with the WWE Championship match. Gunther challenged Cody Rhodes, while Sami Zayn served as the special guest referee.

The biggest question wasn't who would win. It was whether Zayn could stay neutral. His history with both men hung over the match from the opening bell. The action itself focused more on the tension between all three competitors than pure wrestling exchanges.

Things eventually broke down when Zayn got involved physically and stopped the match after delivering a kick. That gave Rhodes the victory and left Gunther with plenty of reasons to feel robbed. The result keeps the championship around Rhodes' waist, but it also leaves unfinished business between all three men.

Winner - Cody Rhodes

Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. The Tongas (WWE Tag Team Championship)

The WWE Tag Team Championships were defended next when Damian Priest and R-Truth put their titles on the line against Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga.

Before the match even started, the challengers made it clear they wanted Solo Sikoa to stay away. They felt his ongoing issues were becoming a distraction. That plan didn't last long.

Solo appeared anyway, and his presence once again became a factor. Priest and Truth managed to retain their championships, but the bigger story came afterward when Tama and Talla turned against Solo. The loss seemed to push their frustration over the edge and left more questions about the future of the group.

Winner - Damian Priest and R-Truth

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints

One of the night's fastest matches came when Ricky Saints and Carmelo Hayes met in the deciding chapter of their rivalry.

Both men entered with one victory each, making this the rubber match. The pace picked up immediately, giving the crowd something very different from the slower title matches earlier in the night.

The finish arrived when Saints took advantage of an exposed turnbuckle to score the win. It wasn't the cleanest victory, but it got the job done and secured him a future shot at the United States Championship.

Winner - Ricky Saints

Jey Uso vs. Je'Von Evans

The King of the Ring semifinals saw Jey Uso face Je'Von Evans for a chance to meet Oba Femi at Night of Champions.

This turned into one of the most physical matches of the evening. Evans matched Uso step for step and repeatedly pushed him to his limits. Both competitors were given plenty of time, and they made the most of it.

After surviving the challenge, Uso picked up the victory and advanced to the tournament final. He also showed respect afterward by raising Evans' hand, ending the semifinal on a positive note despite the loss.

Winner - Jey Uso

Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan

The final tournament match of the night came with drama before the opening bell even rang.

Charlotte Flair was attacked backstage by Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin, leaving her with a damaged leg before her Queen of the Ring semifinal against Liv Morgan.

Medical staff, Nick Aldis, and Alexa Bliss all tried to convince Flair not to compete. She refused and entered the match anyway. The injury became the central focus throughout the contest, limiting what Flair could do and forcing her to fight from behind.

Morgan stayed focused on the opportunity in front of her and eventually forced Flair to submit. The victory officially sends Morgan to the Queen of the Ring final, where she will now compete for the tournament crown at Night of Champions 2026.

Winner - Liv Morgan