Friday night is looking packed for WWE fans as SmackDown heads to Lexington, Kentucky, with several major storylines moving closer toward Clash in Italy. With the Premium Live Event now just over a week away, tonight's episode feels less like a regular weekly show and more like a setup for some huge confrontations. Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Solo Sikoa, and Shinsuke Nakamura are all expected to appear, and honestly, there's already a lot of chaos building around all of them.

The blue brand will air live from Rupp Arena, and WWE seems to be stacking the show with storyline progression instead of just random matches. A lot of the attention is on Cody Rhodes and Gunther after last week's intense developments. Gunther managed to secure his title opportunity, but the way it happened has still got people talking online, especially because Solo Sikoa's involvement may have completely changed the outcome of that match.

How to watch WWE SmackDown live tonight?

Show: WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Date: May 22, 2026

May 22, 2026 Start Time: 8 PM EST / 7 PM CST

8 PM EST / 7 PM CST Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena Location: Lexington

Lexington TV Channel: USA Network

Announced Match Card

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga

Cody Rhodes and Gunther could collide again before Clash in Italy

The WWE Championship feud between Cody Rhodes and Gunther is getting more tense every single week. Gunther officially earned his shot at the title last Friday, but things almost fell apart for him after his attempt to get inside Cody's head backfired badly.

Now, with Clash in Italy getting closer, both men are expected to be under the same roof again on SmackDown. WWE hasn't officially announced a segment involving them together yet, but it would honestly be surprising if they didn't cross paths before the show ends.

At the same time, Solo Sikoa's role in all this is becoming harder to ignore. His interference during last week's main event may have accidentally helped Gunther secure the No. 1 contender spot instead of Royce Keys.

Shinsuke Nakamura faces Talla Tonga after brutal backstage attack

One of the officially announced matches for tonight is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga. The match comes after last week's backstage assault where Nakamura was blindsided and slammed through a table.

The issue started because Nakamura kept trying to reach Tama Tonga despite repeated warnings from The MFTs. That eventually led to Talla Tonga stepping in physically, and now Nakamura has to deal with the giant in the ring tonight.

There's also a strong chance that Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga could get involved somehow during the match. With all the tension surrounding The MFTs right now, this probably won't stay a simple one-on-one contest for very long.

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and more expected on tonight's show

Even though no women's matches have officially been announced for SmackDown yet, tonight's episode is still expected to heavily feature the division ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab are all connected to upcoming matches, while the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship scene is also building momentum before the weekend.

There are also rumors that Blake Monroe could appear in Lexington for her first big appearance on the blue brand after her NXT run.